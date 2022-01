Looking for the perfect backdrop for a good selfie. Well, there’s now a selfie museum in the Harrisburg area. Selfie Safari has opened at the Colonial Park Mall at 4600 Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township. The space has 20 rooms with unique backdrops to take selfies. The scenes range from a pink ball pit, to a bathtub filled with prop money and a disco room equipped with vinyl records, a juke box, microphone, disco ball and party lights. Owner Shanice Love opened Selfie Safari at the end of October.

