Finally, Philly is seeing some winter. After an unseasonably warm New Years weekend, temperatures dropped Monday morning and brought a forecast of up to 3 inches of snow. While Mother Nature may have pranked us this time with a false alarm, we asked Philadelphians about their favorite sledding spots and put together a list. Keep reading if you want to be ready to hit the hills when the snow finally does come.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO