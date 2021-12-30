No threats to local school districts, but social media still presents problems

While local school districts have not, thankfully, been thus far impacted by recent threats of violence on social media, local school leaders are still deeply concerned about the all too often toxic impacts of social media discourse.

Schools across the country have seen a rise in threats since the Oxford High School shooting last month. On Dec. 17, a handful of Minnesota schools closed or switched to virtual learning in response to threatening messages received or posted online.

Across the country, schools were on high alert on the 17th, due to allegations that a trend on the social media app TikTok promoted school violence. In a tweet, the social media giant said that it was unable to find any evidence substantiating the alleged trend.

Still, 29 threats to Minnesota schools were reported to law enforcement in advance of the 17th, according to a statement from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. While DPS Assistant Commissioner Booker Hodges said he was not aware of any specific and credible threat to Minnesota schools, he asked parents and others in the community to stay vigilant.

While explicit threats to schools and students remain rare, Owatonna Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Elstad said that cyberbullying is a growing problem, with incidents and issues that start in the online world too frequently finding their way into the classroom.

“Things are done and said on social media — that would never be done in person — that lead to mental health issues and self-image issues among our students,” Elstad said.

As a longtime educator and school administrator, Elstad is hardly unaccustomed to dealing with bullying incidents. However, he said that a number of social media platforms, especially those which offer some level of anonymity, have proven particularly fertile ground for abuse.

“When you’re behind a screen, you’re 10 feet tall and bulletproof,” he said. “There’s no accountability.”

That’s not to say the effects of social media have been mostly bad — or that there’s much school administrators could do to put the genie back in the bottle, even if they wanted to, as St. Peter Public Schools Superintendent Bill Gronseth emphasized.

“Social media has become a big part of how people communicate,” he said. “It’s a powerful tool for connection and learning.”

While districts can choose to limit or block access to certain social media websites on their own computers, there’s little they can do to limit student use on personal devices. Instead, Faribault Public Schools Superintendent Todd Sesker asked parents to take the lead.

“I strongly believe that the only way we can curb the issues with social media is if parents take action to limit what they will allow their kids to have access to,” Sesker said. “If parents are particularly concerned about TikTok, they should take TikTok off of every device their kids have.”

While today’s students might know nothing of the era before the instant connection and communication of social media, it’s still mind-boggling to many even just a few years older than them, said Northfield Superintendent Matt Hillmann.

Given how powerful a tool social media is, Hillmann said users would be well advised to use great care, restraint and thoughtfulness in using social media. After all, unflattering photos or comments can be posted with great ease — and become nearly impossible to erase.

Unfortunately, Hillmann lamented that a call to use social media with restraint has too often been undermined by adults. Because children look to adults as role models, irresponsible social media use by those adults can lead children to pick up the same bad habits.

“There’s nothing more important than being a good role model for our kids,” Hillmann said. “I implore the public to take a look in the mirror. Are we using (social media) as a force for good or as a way to fuel rumor and innuendo?”

Before posting something on social media, Hillmann said that people should pause for a minute and give some thought as to the likely effects of their comments. Le-Sueur-Henderson Superintendent Jim Wagner agreed, lamenting that restraint has become an underrated virtue in an era of “too much information.”

“My personal opinion may be my personal opinion, but I didn’t need to put it all over social media,” Wagner said. “It’s not good or conducive to a healthy society.”