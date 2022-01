CLINTON — The Scott for Tots initiative had another successful holiday drive this year, Billion Auto Sales Associate Scott Stubblefield said Tuesday. This was the fourth year the Scott for Tots program was held for the Clinton County area. The program collects toys for the Holiday Network, which distributes them to families and children in need. The program once again surpassed what it collected in previous years, Stubblefield said.

