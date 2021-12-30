Georgia OT Jamaree Salyer on facing Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson: ‘I want his best’

Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer knows there’s no hiding from Michigan’s pass-rushing duo of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.

The Georgia offensive tackle remarked that he’s been hearing both of their names for about a month now, with good reason. Ojabo picked up 11.0 sacks this season. Hutchinson topped him with 14.0, earning a second-place finish in Heisman Trophy voting.

“I’m excited to be able to spot the ball and go play. It’s exciting,” Salyer said. “I’m sure they’re excited to play me as I am to play them. We’ve got great talent, they’ve got great talent, and we’ve both played great talent all year, so best on best, we’re excited for it.”

