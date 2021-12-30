ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Georgia OT Jamaree Salyer on facing Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson: ‘I want his best’

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago

Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer knows there’s no hiding from Michigan’s pass-rushing duo of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.

The Georgia offensive tackle remarked that he’s been hearing both of their names for about a month now, with good reason. Ojabo picked up 11.0 sacks this season. Hutchinson topped him with 14.0, earning a second-place finish in Heisman Trophy voting.

“I’m excited to be able to spot the ball and go play. It’s exciting,” Salyer said. “I’m sure they’re excited to play me as I am to play them. We’ve got great talent, they’ve got great talent, and we’ve both played great talent all year, so best on best, we’re excited for it.”

DawgNation.com.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Aidan Hutchinson holds firm at No. 1 in latest PFF mock draft

Aidan Hutchinson‘s last hurrah with Michigan football did not go as expected. The elite edge defender was a non-factor in the 34-11 loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl. Despite this, Hutchinson’s draft stock is not taking much of a hit in the aftermath. Pro Football Focus released...
NFL
AllLions

Twitter Reacts: Aidan Hutchinson's Stock Slightly Drops among Lions Fans

The Detroit Lions will have a key decision to make if the team ends up with the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft. There are growing whispers the Jacksonville Jaguars may target an offensive lineman with the No. 1 pick, leaving the Lions to choose between two of the premier defensive linemen in all of college football.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
DawgsDaily

Salyer and McClendon MVP's of the Game

Georgia has officially punched their ticket to the National Championship game after defeating the Michigan Wolverines in dominating fashion. Coming into the semifinal matchup, Georgia was tasked with having to figure out how to contain and minimize the damage dealt by EDGE defenders Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. The offensive line for Georgia knew they had a tough task at hand, but Jamaree Salyer and Warren McClendon answered the call and did so at an elite level.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cox Media Group
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Lands Transfer From SEC Program

This has been a frequent headline over the past two seasons:. Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has landed yet another big-time, Power-Five transfer. On Saturday, South Carolina tight end Keveon Mullins announced his decision to join Coach Prime and the Tigers’ program through the transfer portal. “New Beginning..”...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Two Ohio State staffers expected to take new jobs

Shortly after Ohio State’s thrilling win in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day, reports surfaced that two staff members will be moving on from Columbus. Yahoo’s Pete Thamel reported after the game that Ohio State interim defensive coordinator Matt Barnes has agreed to become the defensive coordinator at Memphis. He stepped in for Kerry Coombs when Ryan Day decided to make a change along the defensive staff in September.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Reacts To Bengals’ Huge Win

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals notched one of the biggest wins of the season on Sunday, knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs with a last-second field goal. With the win, the Bengals clinched the AFC North, securing a playoff berth in Year 2 of the Burrow era. Burrow’s girlfriend,...
NFL
FanSided

Former Ohio State football player makes stunning allegations about Urban Meyer

Former Ohio State football player Marcus Williamson began speaking out about his time with the program and, specifically, former head coach Urban Meyer. For as bad of a head coach as he was on the field, Urban Meyer was doomed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was ultimately fired due to the other things. Whether it was not flying home with the team from Ohio, the infamous bar video, or kicking his kicker in warmups, his behavior was unacceptable. But now, his time with Ohio State football is looking as if it was problematic as well.
OHIO STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
30K+
Followers
46K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy