Saint Augustine, FL

Top 5 things to do in St. Augustine this week: An opera, a concert and an art exhibit

By Laurie Hahn, St. Augustine Record
 5 days ago
It’s time for a new year, and aren’t we all happy to let 2021 end? Fortunately, there are plenty of entertainment options in the Ancient City area that can help us start 2022 on a more positive note, including an opera, some comedy, a blues band, an art exhibit and a farmers market. Step out, stay safe, and have a Happy New Year!

First Coast Opera: "La Traviata"

“La Traviata,” the famous opera by Verdi, will be performed twice, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, at Lewis Auditorium. “La Traviata” translates to "the fallen woman,” and the story follows a Parisian courtesan who falls in love with a young man from a provincial family.

Lewis Auditorium is at 14 Granada St., St. Augustine. For tickets or information, call 904-417-5555 or visit firstcoastopera.com.

Amphitheatre Farmers Market

Every Saturday, including New Year’s Day, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Amphitheatre Farmers Market offers fresh local produce, baked goods, seafood, handmade arts and crafts, and flowers. Because of health guidelines, the number of vendors has been limited to accommodate CDC physical distancing guidelines, and face masks are encouraged.

Admission is free. The St. Augustine Amphitheatre is at 1340C A1A S. For information, call 904-315-9252 or go to theamp.com.

'Faces of the Alcazar' at Lightner Museum

The exhibit at the Lightner Museum offers a glimpse of life at Henry Flagler’s Alcazar Hotel. It includes large-format photos and documents clippings from early 20th-century motion picture magazines that the Alcazar staff who lived and worked at the hotel pasted to the walls of the staff quarters. The exhibit take place until March 7.

Lightner Museum is at 75 King St., St. Augustine. For information, call 904-824-2874 or visit lightnermuseum.org.

Improv Night at Colonial Oak Music Park

Who doesn’t need a good laugh nowadays? On Improv Night, the comedy professionals take on challenges thrown to them by the audience in a show that is “always clean and never mean.” The show, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, is presented by First Coast Comedy.

Colonial Oak Music Park is at 27 St. George St., St. Augustine. For information, call 904-342-2857 or visit thecolonialoakmusicpark.com.

The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Kim Wilson

Wrap up the week at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall with the Texas roadhouse blues group, The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Kim Wilson, on Thursday, Jan. 6. Long known for their distinct style of mixing blues, soul and rock ‘n’ roll, The Fabulous Thunderbirds began in 1974. Wilson is the sole original member of the group.

The Ponte Vedra Concert Hall is at 1050 A1A N.orth in Ponte Vedra Beach. For information or tickets, call 904-209-0399 or visit pvconcerthall.com.

