Got a logo idea for Fish Island Preserve? St. Augustine wants to see it

The city of St. Augustine is inviting public input on a logo for Fish Island Preserve, which is on nearly 60 acres next to the Matanzas River and the State Road 312 bridge.

The city manages the property, which is now open to the public, and the state purchased the land for $6.5 million.

People can submit design ideas, concepts, color suggestions, thematic recommendations or design examples via email to FishIsland@citystaug.com before 5 p.m. on Jan. 11.

The city will submit public input to Hybrid Designs, the city's graphic design consultant, and three logos will be designed and delivered to the city and released for review by the public.

"The city will solicit additional public input via a public meeting that will be scheduled with two weeks advance notice," according to the city. "A staff-appointed review committee will be tasked with evaluating the logos and the public is encouraged to attend and offer feedback in person."

People will also be able to submit feedback on the designs to FishIsland@citystaug.com.