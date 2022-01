Today, the FDA authorized the emergency use of the first at-home, oral pill for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19. The pill, PAXLOVID, was designed by Pfizer for patients 12 years and older who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization and death. While the timing might make it seem like a holiday miracle, scientists and researchers at Pfizer have been working on this treatment option since the pandemic began.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 13 DAYS AGO