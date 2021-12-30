ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Lejeune, NC

Grand Prix Series returning to Camp Lejeune with in-person races in 2022

By Calvin Shomaker, The Daily News
 5 days ago
Runners rejoice: A popular local race series is returning to in-person races in 2022.

After a slew of races went virtual the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the USAA Grand Prix Series will be back in action in Onslow County beginning in February.

Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) Lejeune-New River recently announced the in-person return of the race series, which holds five races throughout the year from February to October.

Early registration is open for several of the races, including the X-treme Endurance 12K+ Challenge, a trail run to be held at Camp Lejeune on Feb. 12. Dates have also been set for the St. Paddy’s Engineer 4+ Mile Challenge (March 19) and the Mud, Sweat & Tears 5-Mile Mud Run (April 23). Both races will also be held at Camp Lejeune.

The Marine Corps Half Marathon, currently scheduled for Sept. 10 at Camp Lejeune, and the Remembrance Run 10K, coming in October, round out the five series races. The races are open to the public; however, base access is required.

For more information on the race series, including how to get installation access and how to register, visit www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/grandprix.

Reporter Calvin Shomaker can be reached at cshomaker@gannett.com.

