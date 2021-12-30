ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Major North American oil producer to end crude exports

thedallasnews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMexico will suspend crude oil exports in two years in a bid to focus on domestic self-sufficiency, various media have reported. The move is part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to increase local fuel production to reduce dependence on imported fuels. The export phase-out announcement was made...

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Herald

US natural gas in for a wild 2022

U.S. natural gas is in for another wild year as the insularity that once shielded North American energy consumers from overseas turmoil disintegrates. Benchmark American gas futures climbed almost 45% in 2021 for the strongest annual performance in half a decade after a deadly freeze that crippled output was followed by summer heatwaves that lifted demand and hindered efforts to stow away supplies for winter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Cold Chain Logistics Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2027 | Agro Merchants Group, Versacold International, Americold Logistics

The latest study released on the Global Cold Chain Logistics Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Cold Chain Logistics market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
rigzone.com

Venezuela Doubles Crude Oil Exports

Oil exports from Venezuela doubled in December from a year earlier. Oil exports from Venezuela doubled in December from a year earlier as the country raises production of revenue-generating hydrocarbons in defiance of U.S. sanctions. Shipments averaged 619,000 barrels a day in December. The OPEC-founding member increased exports for a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petroleum#Oil Refining#North American#Pemex#European#Argus#Venezuelan#Bloomberg
The Independent

OPEC and allies to decide oil output amid omicron spike

OPEC and allied oil-producing countries are expected to press ahead Thursday with restoring cutbacks in output made during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic as hopes grow that travel and demand for fuel will hold up despite the rapid spread of the omicron variant.Analysts say the group is likely to add 400,000 barrels of oil per day in February, sticking with the road map it has followed since August. The 23-member OPEC+ alliance, led by oil cartel member Saudi Arabia and non-member Russia meets online every month to decide production levels for the month ahead. U.S. oil prices...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Coal Price Set To Surge As Major Producer Indonesia Bans Exports

Coal prices moved higher and have higher still to go as Indonesia imposed a temporary ban on coal exports on worries that it will be unable to meet domestic demand. Reuters reported that President Joko Widodo had also threatened miners with business license revocation should they fail to supply enough coal for domestic consumption.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
invezz.com

Crude oil price: 2021 review; what to expect in 2022

Crude oil price is finding resistance at $80 in the first session of the new year. Concerns over COVID-19 will remain a key driver in the ensuing sessions. Investors are also keen on January's OPEC+ meeting in the new week. Crude oil price is finding resistance along the crucial level...
TRAFFIC
Axios

U.S. oil producers plan to boost output despite rising costs

Companies in the heart of the U.S. oil patch plan to keep boosting production this year despite rising costs. Driving the news: The Dallas Fed's fourth-quarter 2021 survey of oil-and-gas execs finds that "costs rose sharply for a third straight quarter." However, most expect to keep boosting output as prices and demand have recovered from the pandemic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
CNBC

Oil dips below $78 as early 2022 rally peters out

Libyan output to drop 200,000 bpd due to pipeline maintenance. Oil slipped below $78 a barrel on Monday as OPEC+ looked set to agree to a further oil output increase and concern persisted about the demand impact of rising coronavirus cases, despite hopes of a further recovery in 2022. OPEC...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Iran Plays Hardball In Drive To Export Crude Oil

After a lengthy layoff, Iran appears poised to officially rejoin the ranks of oil exporters--maybe as early as 2022--if Tehran and Washington are able to strike a new nuclear deal and Iran returns to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Negotiators from Iran and five world powers resumed negotiations...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Is a Significant Oil and Gas Upside Reprice Incoming?

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators look at oil and gas prices, pandemic effects, cold fronts and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this week’s preview of what to watch...
TRAFFIC
thedallasnews.net

Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Emerging Trends and Global Demand | Qualcomm Technologies(US), Micron Technology Inc. (US), Intel Corporation (US)

Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Semiconductor Production Equipment market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Semiconductor Production Equipment market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Reuters

Oil rally hits Omicron demand roadblock as glut worries rise

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Oil analysts have lowered their price forecasts for 2022 as the Omicron coronavirus variant poses headwinds to recovering fuel demand and risks a supply glut as producers pump more oil, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. A survey of 35 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Russian annual oil output recovers in 2021 after slump

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s annual oil production rose by more than 2% last year thanks to the easing of output cuts by the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers after a pandemic-induced decline in 2020, data showed on Sunday. Russian oil and gas condensate output rose to 10.52 million...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week. Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported this week that traders may have diverted another cargo of liquefied natural gas to Europe instead of China amid the continent’s energy crunch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

Crude Oil: Year-End with continued demand

Omicron did a bit of a mess at the end of 2021, with oil too. Will crude oil break new price records in the New Year 2022? What do you guys reckon?. Yesterday, crude oil prices ended modestly higher after a volatile session with amplitudes increased by closing trades, as US crude inventories fell by 3.6 million barrels – more than expected – which is a positive sign for demand.
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

Energy Expert: US Oil Output Will Bounce Back in 2022

U.S. oil production is poised to rebound next year, as the U.S. interrupts OPEC’s market dominance, says veteran energy expert Daniel Yergin. “The U.S. is back,” the vice chairman of IHS Markit told CNBC. “For the last year, it’s been OPEC+ running the show. But U.S. production is coming back already, and it’s going to come back more in 2022.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Up on Strong Year-End U.S. Crude, Gasoline Draws

Investing.com - Oil prices rose for a sixth straight day on Wednesday after U.S. inventory data showed strong drawdowns for both crude and fuels last week as Americans resumed year-end travel and festivities after being assured of lower risks from Covid’s Omicron variant. Crude prices have also been trending...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy