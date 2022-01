As the novel coronavirus morphs and the nature of fighting the illness changes, so too does the nature of contact tracing for exposure. Almost two-years into the pandemic, and local and state officials are no longer placing hundreds and hundreds of daily calls to everyone who might’ve been exposed. While they’re still placing calls seven days a week, they’re now relying more on the public to take the reins of notifying people they may have exposed, as resources are placed elsewhere.

