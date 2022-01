A Morley woman was injured in crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m., deputies say they responded to a crash on 180th Ave. south of 11 Mile Road.

They say a 64-year-old woman went off the road and hit a tree.

She was taken to Spectrum Health Big Rapids and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Mecosta County deputies were assisted by EMS, Morton Township Fire Department and Weeks Towing in Morley.