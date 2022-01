For the last week, Governor Kathy Hochul has made it clear: The goal is to keep K-12 schools and college campuses open in New York. Repeatedly, Hochul has said that testing will be key to keeping K-12 schools open. While tests are in short supply in some places- other communities- like rural ones in the Finger Lakes and Central New York- have plenty. To help, the state has pledged more tests rolling out to communities across the board, in an effort to get kids tested before they return to school.

