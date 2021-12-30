ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Want to start 2022 off right? Here are the best New Year’s traditions and superstitions

By Kimberly Wooten
wfxrtv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The new year is right around the corner, a time we set aside for ushering out the old and bringing in the new. Throughout history, most cultures have drawn an association between a person’s actions on New Year’s Day and their fate during the...

www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

New Year’s Day Superstitions: What to do or not do for luck!

Here are a few New Year’s superstitions, taboos, folklore and old wife’s tales. Southerners know that if you eat green foods on New Years Day, it supposedly brings you money while peas reflect prosperity. Collards and black-eyed peas are the favorite!. Kiss Someone at Midnight. According to legend,...
LIFESTYLE
Charlotte Stories

Many to Start New Year Right During Charlotte New Year’s Day 5K

Many Charlotteans will ring in the new year in a fun and physical way during the second annual Charlotte New Year’s Day 5K. Participants will run or walk alongside the LYNX Blue Line in University City. This first race of 2022 will wrap with a festive brunch celebration of friends and family who will greet their loved ones across the finish line, live music, pancakes, craft beer from Armored Cow Brewing Company, hot cider and mimosas for VIP participants.
CHARLOTTE, NC
SheKnows

2022 Hanging Calendars That'll Help You Start Your New Year Off Right

Out with the old, in with the new — don’t we all love the beginning of a new year? The past few pandemic-filled years have been hard on all of us, but there’s something so hopeful about the start of a new year. It’s a fresh start and a great time to set goals for yourself. Whether you’re looking to be more active or get more organized, there are a ton of tools out there to help you succeed at whatever New Year’s resolutions you choose. If you’ve got a busy on-the-go life like us and are hoping to get more...
SHOPPING
mymcr.net

Odd New Year’s traditions

While most of us are still reeling from the effects of Christmas dinner, which came way too soon after that fine Thanksgiving dinner, it is now time to start thinking about another traditional meal for New Year’s Day. Around here folks say if you want to make a lot of coin during 2022, then you must put away as many black-eyed peas as you can. Black-eyed peas symbolize coins, and some cooks will even drop a dime or a quarter in the pot while they’re cooking and whoever ends up with the coin in their bowl will have the most luck of the coming year. Just add a couple of ladles of some black-eyed peas, flavored with ham hock, fatback, or sausage of course, over a bowl of steaming hot rice to create a dish that helped make the South famous: “Hoppin’ John”. My Aunt Shirley’s recipe calls for adding a couple of spoons of chow-chow on top. Good eatin’.
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#Superstitions#Christmas#Champagne#Americans
countryliving.com

26 New Year's Toasts to Set Your Year Off Right

As Christmas winds down and your people run off to “play” with their Christmas presents and family starts traveling back to their respective homes, it's the perfect time to think about New Year’s Eve and how you’ll ring in 2022. Our celebrations have looked a little different the past few years, which has forced us (in a good way!) to start new family traditions. So if you typically party it up at a big gathering, this year might be the perfect year to plan a quick party for a small group of friends and family. Break out your go-to and tried and true hors d'oeuvres, create a signature cocktail or break out some bubbly, and don't forget to enforce a strict party hat policy.
CELEBRATIONS
POPSUGAR

6 New Year's Eve Superstitions That Will Increase Your Chances For Travel in 2022

The guidebook for celebrating New Year's Eve with your family has already been written, and it includes every single superstition and tradition that Latinos hold to be true. While the old wives' tales can span from eating 12 grapes for luck to wearing the perfect color of underwear for love to starting the year on your literal right foot, if what you want is to be on planes, trains, and automobiles next year, there are only a few things you must have in your list. Have a little faith and follow our plan ahead.
TRAVEL
hannapub.com

Georgiann Potts: Different traditions to mark start of new year

Writer’s Note: Confession time: I am not sorry to see 2021 leave us. Not one bit. Oh, there have been some very happy moments. We actually finally got to see in person all three of our children and the three lovely people they added to complete our family. That marked the first time in much too long. Being with our granddaughters and adjusting to how much they had changed in the past nearly two years we’d been apart was both a treat and a shock. Time moves on. The hugs were longer than usual.
FRANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Country
Philippines
marthastewart.com

Start Your New Year Off Right by Updating Your Entertaining Arsenal—Here's How

If you've ever hosted loved ones during the holidays, you know how much thought and care goes into preparing your home ahead of their arrival. Decorating your space, adding candles and votives for ambience, polishing your silverware, and stocking bathrooms and bedrooms with necessary items are likely a few things on your to-do list. However, when the holiday season is over, it's important to dedicate the same amount of time to repackaging and restocking your hosting essentials. When the next celebration (a birthday, an impromptu engagement party, yet another holiday) rolls around, you will be ready to go—and you won't need to spend time looking for a missing set of utensils or replacing wine-stained linens. Understanding exactly what to check post-holidays is a great place to start, which is why we tapped several experts; ahead, they note how to refresh your entertainment arsenal in the new year to keep your collection in tip-top shape.
HOME & GARDEN
30Seconds

New Year's Eve Activities for Families: 3 Fun New Year’s Eve Traditions to Start This Year

New Year’s Eve is my family’s favorite holiday, thanks to the traditions we’ve established: our memory jar, memory box and end-of-year interviews. For the interview, we decide on a set of questions about our favorite things, hobbies and aspirations for the new year. Then we interview each other using these questions. After that we watch our interview videos from previous years.
CELEBRATIONS
Quad Cities Onlines

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Make self-reflection part of your New Year’s celebration

“Celebrate endings–for they precede new beginnings.” —Jonathan Huie. This quote reminds us that before we can celebrate the New Year, we must first reflect on the year behind us. Examining the highs and lows of 2021 can help us forge a clear path and set intentions for the year ahead. My favorite part of New Year celebrations is the hope that the New Year will bring change, growth, and new opportunities.
disneyfoodblog.com

Start Your New Year Off Right With FREE Disney Digital Wallpapers

Happy New Year, everyone! If you’re like us, you might be VERY ready to turn the page on 2021 and jump into 2022. We saw a lot of fun ways to celebrate the New Year in Disney World, including a big fireworks show, dance parties, and new merchandise. Now there’s a way to bring some Disney fun to your New Year celebrations, and it’s completely FREE!
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TravelPulse

Wacky, Weird US Cities You Have to Visit

An unknown author once said “The world can be amazing when you’re slightly strange.”. Whether, bizarre, odd, quirky, wacky, or weird, strange places tend to be those we remember most from our travels. They wow us, make us laugh, and give us something to talk about at the dinner table. And for certain, they provide unforgettable memories.
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

Jessica B. Harris reflects on the significance of Haitian soup joumou

Compass points: 18.31 degrees north; 72.20 degrees west. Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Dr. Jessica B. Harris is an award-winning culinary historian, cookbook author and journalist who specializes in the food and foodways of the African diaspora. With this column, "My Culinary Compass," she is taking people all over the world — via their taste buds — with recipes inspired by her extensive travels.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy