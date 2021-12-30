Chronic Underinvestment Could Push Oil Prices Higher In 2022

Austin Utilities is preparing for natural gas prices that may be 30-35% higher this winter. According to the US Energy Information Administration Winter Fuels Outlook, October 2021, “As we head into the winter of 2021–22, retail prices for energy are at or near multiyear highs in the United States.’ . . ‘We expect that households across the United States will spend more on energy this winter compared with the past several winters because of these higher energy prices and because we assume a slightly colder winter than last year in much of the United States. We expect that the nearly half of U.S. households that heat primarily with natural gas will spend 30% more than they spent last winter on average—50% more if the winter is 10% colder-than-average and 22% more if the winter is 10% warmer-than-average.”

