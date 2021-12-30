ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best of 2021 | When Your Town Burns Down

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re re-running some of our favorite episodes from the past year. This episode originally aired in August 2021. Last week, the northern California mountain town of Greenville was wiped out by the Dixie...

Slate

“Rebuilding” L.A.

In this member-exclusive episode, Slow Burn’s host Joel Anderson and producers Jayson De Leon, Ethan Brooks, and Sophie Summergrad discuss Episode 8, on what happened in L.A. after the riots, and about what they wished they could have covered more on Season 6. Then we’ll hear an extended interview...
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
The Spokesman-Review

Your cat could burn your house down, officials warn

South Korean officials have a message for pet owners in Seoul: Beware, your cat might burn your house down. The warning comes as the capital’s Metropolitan Fire & Disaster Headquarters estimated that more than 100 fires over the last three years were started by cats, many of which managed to turn on electric stoves with their furry paws.
