The Bitcoin price prediction shows that BTC keeps trading below the moving averages as the coin touches at $46,276 support. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is currently facing a setback as this could be a permanent one. The king coin is likely to have a bearish run in the short-term but a price rally may help the coin to head to the south as the red line of the 9-day moving average is crossing below the green line of the 21-day moving average. Currently, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading around $46,573 level after a free fall from $47,299 during the European session and the coin has shown tremendous volatility over the past few days.

CURRENCIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO