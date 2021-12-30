Anschutz's $3B western wind power project may move forward after settlement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Dozens of households in Colorado Springs are waking up to day number seven without power. “We know it’s very frustrating and we are asking that that these folks continue to be patient. This is a very frustrating situation. This is the biggest storm that we’ve had to go out and respond to and recover from,” said Ted Skroback with Colorado Springs Utilities.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO