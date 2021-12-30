ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iran launches rocket into space amid Vienna nuclear talks

By NASSER KARIMI and ISABEL DEBRE
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran launched a rocket with a satellite carrier bearing three devices into space, authorities announced Thursday, without saying whether any of the objects had entered Earth's orbit. It was not clear when the launch happened or what devices the carrier brought with it. Iran...

AFP

China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement

China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament. 
POLITICS
AFP

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear weapons spread

Five global nuclear powers pledged Monday to prevent atomic weapons spreading and to avoid nuclear conflict, in a rare joint statement setting aside rising West-East tensions to reaffirm a goal of a nuke-free world. Russia welcomed the declaration by the atomic powers and expressed hope it would reduce global tensions.
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Jerusalem Post, US Army, Attacked by Iran on Soleimani’s Assassination Anniversary

US forces in Iraqi military base near Baghdad’s international airport on Monday shot down two Iranian armed drones, Reuters reported, citing Iraqi security sources. There were no casualties. Meanwhile, the Twitter account of Maariv and The Jerusalem Post were hit by pro-Iranian hackers early Monday morning, with an illustration showing a blown-up model of the Dimona nuclear facility accompanied by the warning, “We are close to you where you do not think about it” in English and Hebrew.
dallassun.com

Israel doesnt need US permission to strike Iran FM

The Jewish state possesses capabilities the world can?t even imagine and will use them against Tehran if necessary, the Israeli foreign minister has warned. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has made it clear that his country can use force to curb Iran's nuclear development without informing US President Joe Biden.
The Independent

Iran-backed Houthis seize UAE ship on anniversary of Soleimani assassination

The Iranian-allied militia and political network controlling northern Yemen has seized a cargo ship tied to the United Arab Emirates, intensifying strains between rival camps in the Middle East.The seizure coincided with the two-year anniversary of the American killing of Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani. A Saudi military spokesman said the UAE-flagged Rwabee was carrying medical equipment from Yemen’s Socotra Island to the Saudi port of Jizan when it was attacked by armed men before dawn on Monday and seized by Ansarullah, commonly known as the Houthi militia.The Houthis confirmed they captured the Rwabee, describing it as a military...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Angst over China, Russia lessens chance of US nuke changes

Joe Biden’s arrival in the White House nearly a year ago seemed to herald a historic shift toward less U.S. reliance on nuclear weapons and possibly a shrinking of their numbers. Even an American “no first use” pledge — a promise to never again be the first to use a nuclear weapon — seemed possible.Then China happened — revelations about its expanding nuclear force and talk of potential war with Taiwan.And then Russia happened — signs that it might be preparing to invade Ukraine Now, major shifts in U.S. nuclear weapons policy seem much less likely, and while Biden...
WORLD
Telegraph

Iran fires missiles as warning to Israel

Iran fired multiple ballistic missiles Friday at the close of five days of military drills that generals said were a warning to arch-enemy Israel. "These exercises were designed to respond to threats made in recent days by the Zionist regime," Iran's armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri told state television.
MIDDLE EAST
atlantanews.net

Nuclear 5 issue statement on atomic war & arms race

A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, global powers agree. China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US have released a joint statement affirming their opposition to using their nuclear arsenals for offensive purposes. They also promised to work together on nuclear disarmament. "We affirm that...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Iran vows revenge against US on 2nd anniversary of Soleimani’s death

Supporters of Iranian Quds Force Gen. Qassem Soleimani commemorated the two-year anniversary of his death by U.S. drone strike ordered by then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 3, 2020. Soleimani’s supporters honored the general with tributes, insulted the U.S., attempted revenge, and demanded Trump be tried for the general’s death.
WORLD
AFP

EU's Borrell to visit Ukraine frontline amid Russia tensions

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will visit Ukraine's frontline this week in a show of support for Kyiv in the face of Moscow's military buildup on its border, Brussels said Monday. Tensions have soared in recent months as the West has warned that Moscow could be planning a full-scale invasion of its neighbour after massing some 100,000 troops at the frontier. High-ranking officials from the United States and Russia are set to hold two days of talks in Geneva on the crisis starting Sunday after the Kremlin issued a raft of demands to Washington. Borrell -- who will meet Ukrainian officials in Kyiv during his visit from Tuesday to Thursday -- has insisted that "any discussion about European security must happen in coordination with and participation of EU".
POLITICS
AFP

Thousands rally in Iraq to mark 2020 killing of Iran general

Thousands of supporters of an Iraqi alliance of armed groups Saturday marked the upcoming second anniversary of a US drone strike that killed a revered Iranian commander and his Iraqi lieutenant. Chanting "Death to America", the Hashed al-Shaabi loyalists filled a Baghdad square to honour Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, until his death on January 3, 2020. The night-time drone strike near Baghdad airport sent shock waves across the region and sparked fears that decades of arch enmity between Washington and regional Shiite power Tehran would escalate into direct military confrontation. "US terrorism has to end," read one sign at the rally by backers of the pro-Iranian Hashed, a Shiite former paramilitary alliance that has been integrated into Iraq's state security apparatus.
PROTESTS
dallassun.com

Reports of Saddam Hussein hiding in hole 'fabricated': Iraqi Interpreter for US Military

Baghdad [Iraq], December 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Reports that US troops captured former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein while he was hiding in an underground hole were fabricated, an Iraqi interpreter who worked with the US military at the time told Sputnik. Following Hussein's arrest on December 13, 2003, the Pentagon claimed that...
dallassun.com

Iran condemns Israel's raid on Syrian port

Tehran [Iran], December 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned Israel's recent attack on Syria's port of Latakia. "The leaders of the Zionist regime (of Israel) do not stand the stability, security and tranquility of the region," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said according to the ministry's website. This...
MIDDLE EAST

