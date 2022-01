This is the holiday season, and many people would like to see those less fortunate have a great season also. The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) has many food and toy drives at the seven district police stations during this time. About a week before Christmas, I met Shana Dorsey who is a graphic designer/media producer for MPD. She and her crew were out delivering toys to families. She works on the seventh floor of the Police Administration Building where the Chief and his Command Staff are located. Shana advised me the toys she was currently giving out were purchased by the Chief, Assistant Chief, several Inspectors, plus most of the personnel that works on that floor.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO