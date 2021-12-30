ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garbage ‘surprised’ by positive reviews

By Zap Gossip News
 5 days ago

Garbage are always “quite surprised” by good reviews. The ‘Only Happy When it Rains’ hitmakers “expect the worst” when they release new material so any positive comments are always much welcomed. Singer Shirley Manson said: “To be perfectly frank, we’ve reached a point...

antiMUSIC

Eighteen Visions Surprised Fans With '1996' Covers Album 2021 In Review

Eighteen Visions earned a top 21 story from July 2021 after they surprised fans with the release of a new covers album called "1996" that sees them taking on classic songs from hard core and hard rock artists. Side A is called "Hardcore" and includes the original title track as...
Five had no need to change name

Five insisted there was no need to change their name after two members left. The remaining members of the ‘Everybody Get Up’ hitmakers – which comprises Scott Robinson, Ritchie Neville and Sean Conlon following the departures of Abz Love and Jason ‘J’ Brown – insisted having a different moniker would make them a completely new band and other acts have endured line-up changes without similar comments.
Vampire Weekend give new album update

Vampire Weekend are “close” to having an “album’s worth of songs”. Frontman Ezra Koenig has revealed the indie band have recorded new music in England and Los Angeles for their follow-up to 2019’s ‘Father of the Bride’. Speaking to Mark Hoppus on...
The Guardian

The Jack in the Box: Awakening review – gothic toy clown horror springs few surprises

By this point there is surely no way back for the clowning profession: every minor horror movie knows it can serve up a demonic pierrot as a bogeyman. With this sequel to 2019’s The Jack in the Box, Lawrence Fowler’s would-be franchise doubles down on the eponymous creepy toy by having its hellspawn harlequin manifest once the crank is turned. It’s rather beholden to The Conjuring (and uses the same title font) and, while writer-director Fowler obviously knows his horror, he doesn’t really show enough imagination here to blaze a bloody trail of his own.
Lauren Mayberry
Debbie Harry
Shirley Manson
‘Maybe, baby’: Yungblud hints at Miley Cyrus collaboration

Yungblud has refused to deny he has a collaboration with Miley Cyrus on his next album. The ‘Mars’ hitmaker has been “mad-creative” this year and has two albums on the go. The first, his follow-up to December’s chart-topper, ‘weird!’, is set for release in 2022....
Normani gives exciting update on long-awaited solo album

Normani’s debut solo album is “almost done”. The former Fifth Harmony star gave the exciting update as she opened up about how daunting it was leaving the safety net of a girl group to embark on a solo career. She explained: “Coming out of a girl group,...
kpopstarz.com

aespa Receives Positive Reviews from British Music Magazine NME

Aespa receives positive feedback from their interview with British Music Magazine, NME, wherein the rookie monster talked about their "unrealistic" year. Read on to know what the quartet had to say. aespa Receives Good Feedback from NME Music Magazine. Last December 28, NME published an article mentioning aespa's "Unrealistic 2021"...
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
Syracuse.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
HollywoodLife

David Bowie’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Singer’s 2 Children

One of music’s biggest icons leaves a legacy of two children from two different marriages. Find out more about David Bowie’s kids here!. David Bowie was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. Born in London on January 8, 1947 as David Robert Jones, the multi-talented icon took over the 70s glam rock era as his alter ego “Ziggy Stardust” with his single “Starman.” From there, it was hit after hit as he constantly transformed his styles and genres to keep his fan base growing. The “Fame” songwriter even ventured into acting, with roles in The Man Who Fell To Earth, The Hunger and cult favorite Labyrinth. In January 2016, Bowie died at the age of 69 following a battle with liver cancer.
HollywoodLife

David Bowie’s Daughter Lexi, 21, Spotted On Rare Outing With Gorgeous Makeup-Free Mom Iman

The mom and daughter both looked fabulous while they were out and about in New York City for some quality time together. A perfect day for mother-daughter bonding. Iman and her daughter Lexi, whose full name is Alexandria Zahra Jones, were spotted hitting the town in New York City on Tuesday December 28. The 66-year-old supermodel and her 21-year-old daughter were both bundled up in super chic winter fashion in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The pair were both ready to brace the cold in their amazing outfits.
Deadline

Max Julien Dies: Star Of Film Cult Classic ‘The Mack’ Was 88

Max Julien, best known for his starring role in the 1973 blaxploitation film The Mack, died Saturday on his birthday at his home in Los Angeles, according to his friends. He was 88 and no cause of death has been revealed. “A statement from his public relations team praised his character. “During Julien’s decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest and straightforward. He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and privately. He was thought of as a rare ‘man among men.” Julien’s role in The Mack became a classic, snips of it oft-quoted in hip-hop by such...
