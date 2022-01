The next governor of Oregon needs to use their bully pulpit to expand the state’s dual-language immersion programs. Our state’s demographic destiny includes lingual diversity: Nearly 14% of younger Oregonians speak Spanish and that number is only going to increase according to the Migration Policy Institute. Whether that diversity makes Oregon a more prosperous and communal place remains an open question. Our answer, led by the next governor, should involve giving all Oregon students the gift of language, so they can circumvent cultural barriers, break professional glass ceilings and shatter the supremacy of English-only education.

9 DAYS AGO