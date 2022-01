In her heyday, Lucille Ball was one of the most powerful women in America. I Love Lucy dominated the small screen, averaging 15 million viewers (or nearly 60% of American households) weekly at its peak. Ball and her husband, Desi Arnaz, committed acts unseen on television before—you know, real salacious stuff like being in a mixed race marriage and being pregnant... in plain sight of television viewers. Those feats may seem small by 2021 standards, but at the time, a pregnant Lucy Ricardo was one of the most groundbreaking moments in pop culture history. The only thing that seemingly could have taken Ball down was one nine-letter word. Communist.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO