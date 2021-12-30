Celebrating unbreakable bonds at Crossover’s ‘Light Up the Night’

Night Of Lights OC Adds Nightly Drive-In Movies And Welcomes 'Chase' From Paw Patrol Christmas Day Through January 2. COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Night of Lights OC, a magical and interactive winter wonderland drive-thru experience, continues to provide the Southern California community with a safe, family-friendly celebration through January 2nd. The Night of Lights OC experience guides guests through a mile-long drive-thru course filled with more than one million lights, themed holiday scenery and immersive vignettes, animated light shows and light tunnels synchronized to music, snow flurries, and more. From December 25th through January 2nd, Paw Patrol's Chase will join other Night of Lights OC fan-favorite characters to celebrate the magical season and ring in the New Year.

