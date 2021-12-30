ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celebrating unbreakable bonds at Crossover’s ‘Light Up the Night’

By Stephanie LaBaff
veronews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the seventh annual Crossover Mission Light Up the Night Gala at Bent Pine Golf Club, members of the Crossover Dribble Team radiated with pride and joy in the game of basketball as they warmed up the crowd. Their illuminating performance, dribbling with lighted basketballs, enthralled the guests, who watched from...

veronews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Magic: The Gathering and Post Malone Team Up for a Year-Long Celebration of Making Friday Night Magic

RENTON, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2021-- Wizards of the Coast, a division of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), today announced a collaboration between Grammy-nominated recording artist Post Malone and their popular gaming brand Magic: The Gathering. The partnership will kickoff with the return of Friday Night Magic (FNM), a global play program celebrated by millions of players across more than 8,000 stores worldwide every week.
GAMBLING
The Press

Night of Lights OC

Night Of Lights OC Adds Nightly Drive-In Movies And Welcomes 'Chase' From Paw Patrol Christmas Day Through January 2. COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Night of Lights OC, a magical and interactive winter wonderland drive-thru experience, continues to provide the Southern California community with a safe, family-friendly celebration through January 2nd. The Night of Lights OC experience guides guests through a mile-long drive-thru course filled with more than one million lights, themed holiday scenery and immersive vignettes, animated light shows and light tunnels synchronized to music, snow flurries, and more. From December 25th through January 2nd, Paw Patrol's Chase will join other Night of Lights OC fan-favorite characters to celebrate the magical season and ring in the New Year.
MOVIES
Cape Gazette

Tonight’s The Night! Time for A New Year Celebration!

NEW YEAR’S EVE BYOT Party! Yep, That’s right it’s a "BYOT = Bring Your Own Theme” and be ready to Dance & Dine at the Best Party of The Year! Boots to Ballgowns, Denim to Diamonds, Sinners to Saints, Blast from the Past, Fashion Flashbacks and everything in between it’s a do your own thing, bring your own theme or no theme at all event! Tickets and clothes are required, party pants & dancing shoes recommended.
DRINKS
veronews.com

Sebastian goes about its very merry way on ‘Light Up Night’

Lights twinkled and holiday music filled the air as merrymakers made their way from shop to shop in Sebastian, spreading good cheer during the 33rd annual Light Up Night hosted by the Sebastian River Area Chamber of Commerce. The event, developed initially as a community-wide celebration to promote small businesses,...
SEBASTIAN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unbreakable#Scholarships#Crossover#Bent Pine Golf Club#Covid#Gpa
News19 WLTX

Lighting up the night for a good cause

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Chance Harris and his wife are lighting up their home this holiday season with thousands of lights and music in sync. The home located on 105 College Street West in Bethune is using all the money raised to donate to Fostering Foster Animal Rescue in Camden.
CAMDEN, SC
QuadCities.com

Winter Nights Winter Lights Lighting Up Q-Cs

The Quad City Botanical Center is proud to announce MidAmerican Energy Company as the presenting sponsor of the fifth annual Winter Nights Winter Lights. The outdoor gardens will be in winter bloom with over 160,000 glowing lights, showcasing our largest light display yet. Explore the Sun Garden, Children’s Garden, lawns, pond and pocket gardens of our outdoor light exhibit as you experience our largest fundraiser of the year.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
veronews.com

BALLET VERO BEACH ANNOUNCES Program 1: Franco American January 14-16, 2022

BALLET VERO BEACH ANNOUNCES Program 1: Franco American January 14-16, 2022. Meet The Company At The Intersection of French and American Culture. Ballet Vero Beach is thrilled to announce Program 1: Franco American January 14-16 at The VBHS Performing Arts Center. The company promises continued safe live performances, digital offerings, unique experiences, and programming for all!
VERO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
UPI News

Madonna, son Rocco take a stroll in new photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Madonna is giving a glimpse into her family skiing trip. The 63-year-old singer and actress shared photos Sunday on Instagram featuring Rocco Ritchie, her 21-year-old son with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie. One picture shows Madonna holding onto Rocco's arm as they take a stroll in the...
MUSIC
veronews.com

Artist Robinson reflects on a life in – and love of – glass

Some would say that artist Michael Robinson, whose work is represented by Gallery 14, was destined to spend his life manipulating the amorphous nuances of glass. His earliest memories are of watching his father, who worked in the glass trade, make little animals at home. “That really makes an impression...
VISUAL ART
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods spotted in LA wearing a hilarious (we think) Christmas gift

Perhaps Tiger Woods was given a rather interesting Christmas gift. Woods, now 46 after he recently celebrated his birthday, was spotted in Los Angeles with his girlfriend Erica Herman. The big cat was wearing a hoodie with the words emblazoned "Straight Outta Ice Bath", a nod to his rehabiliation from...
GOLF
culturemap.com

Lights All Night

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Lights All Night will be a two-day music festival celebrating the end of 2021. There will be performances by Deadmau5, Malaa, Illenium, 1788-L, Above & Beyond, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Cheyenne Giles, DJ Snake, Madeon, Subtronics, and more.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy