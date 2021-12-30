ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ShowBiz Minute: Maxwell, Schwarzenegger, Berlin Zoo

Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein abuse case; Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver...

HOLAUSA

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes a Christmas donation to veterans in LA

To celebrate Christmas, Arnold Schwarzenegger donated a significant sum of money towards homeless veterans in LA. Arnold paired up with the nonprofit Villages for Vets and provided a donation of $250K, helping them build 25 temporary homes. Arnold shared a post on Instagram containing different images, including one of himself...
CHARITIES
swiowanewssource.com

ShowBiz Minute: Prince Andrew, Holmes, Joe Exotic

Document Prince Andrew claims prevents lawsuit is released; US jury finds former Theranos CEO guilty of fraud; Judge sets date for "Tiger King" Joe Exotic resentencing. (Jan. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/9dc3a4b243104423bc0d3ba9e81b2a19.
WORLD
swiowanewssource.com

ShowBiz Minute: Vallée tributes, Tutu lights, Times Square

Stars pay tribute to director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée; Cape Town's city hall and parts of Table Mountain lit up purple to honor Archbishop Desmond Tutu; Final touches completed on the Times Square New Year's Eve ball on Monday ahead of celebrations later in the week. (Dec. 28) Subscribe...
WORLD
swiowanewssource.com

On This Day: 4 January 2011

Marvel comic book legend Stan Lee was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Jan. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/77d0626571b848c9be1fa77c1cc02550.
CELEBRITIES
Maria Shriver
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Ghislaine Maxwell
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a ‘Yellowstone’ Fan: ‘I Love This Show!’

We know that Paramount Network’s Yellowstone has millions of fans across the globe. But we just found out that one of those fans is Arnold Schwarzenegger. By now, just about everyone knows who Arnold Schwarzenegger is. He is certainly a man of many talents. He’s an actor, a former bodybuilder, producer, businessman, and former politician. You may recall that from 2003 to 2011, he served as the 38th governor of the state of California.
TV SHOWS
swiowanewssource.com

ShowBiz Minute: Brown, Ho, Biden's puppy

Author Dan Brown settles lawsuit with ex-wife alleging secret life; Denise Ho among Hong Kong arrests in dissent crackdown; U.S. President Joe Biden walks new puppy along beach in Delaware. (Dec. 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
ANIMALS
swiowanewssource.com

ShowBiz Minute: Kodak Black, Box Office, 2022 Films

Kodak Black arrested on a trespassing charge in South Florida; "Spider-Man: No Way Home" tops all films at the U.S. box office for the third straight week; Optimism and concern for the film industry in 2022. (Jan. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
MOVIES
enstarz.com

Kate Middleton Pregnant with Baby No. 4? Duchess To Reportedly Announce Pregnancy SOON

Kate Middleton reportedly started preparing for the coming of her fourth child with Prince William, a new report claimed. In the past years, royal astrologers constantly predicted that Meghan Markle and Kate would give birth to more royals soon. This year, the Duchess of Sussex already welcomed her second and youngest child with Prince Harry, Lilibet Diana.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Celebrity Deaths: All The Stars We Lost In 2021

2021 has been a year like no other. Many of our beloved stars passed away, leaving an undeniable mark on the world of fashion, music, television and film. Check out the list below of all the souls we lost this year. Our well wishes to all of their family and friends.
MLB
Outsider.com

Kevin Costner Box Office Flop Turning Into Major Netflix Hit

When The Guardian hit box offices, it didn’t seem like fans were too thrilled or interested in the movie. But Kevin Costner and Ashton Kutcher’s flop of a film has been climbing the charts on Netflix. Over the course of the past week, it actually made it into Netflix’s Top 25 list.
MOVIES
Parade

Where will Betty White be buried?

While it has not been announced where Betty White will be buried, she could be returned to her dear husband Allen Ludden’s side and be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. The cemetery is about 50 miles southwest of Madison. The pair, who met on Password, the show that Ludden hosted, were married from 1963 until his 1981 death from stomach cancer. Ludden was just 64 when he died five days shy of the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary. White, who had been married twice before Ludden, never married again. “When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest,” White told Couric. “He was special.”
MINERAL POINT, WI
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Why Dakota Johnson Didn't Need to "Google 'F--ked Up Women'" for Her Lost Daughter Role

Watch: "The Lost Daughter" Promises a Fresh Take on Motherhood. Dakota Johnson didn't need to do lot of research for her role in The Lost Daughter. The 32-year-old actress, who plays a young mother named Nina in the Maggie Gyllenhaal-helmed film, recently spoke to E! News about her part in the psychological drama, joking that she "didn't Google ‘f—ked up women'" when getting into the dark character.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Bradley Cooper Called His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito "an Experience"

Who: Oscar-nominated actor, producer, and director Bradley Cooper, 46, and SAG Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Esposito, 48. How They Met: Since neither actor has shed much light on their time together, we don't have a firm idea of how they met. That said, they were both fairly ubiquitous TV and film actors in the early to mid 2000s, so the crossover potential is endless … Audition? Network party? We may never know.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES

