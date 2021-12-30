West Bladen boys win big, earn shot at fifth place

BLADENBORO — West Bladen has earned a shot at fifth place in the Bladen Offroad Christmas Tournament.

The Knights defeated Dillon Christian of South Carolina 73-38 on Wednesday in the consolation semifinals. West Bladen (7-3), which snapped a six-game skid in this event, plays Whiteville (7-3) today at 4 p.m.

Leading scorers were sophomore Malachi Allen with 15, junior Gary Parker with 12 and freshman Hezekiah Adams with 10 for the Knights. Greyson Singletary scored 27 points for Dillon.

The championship at 8 p.m. matches 4-A Wilmington Laney (8-1) and 4-A Pinecrest (6-3). Laney topped 1-A West Columbus 57-50 and Pinecrest cruised by 2-A St. Pauls 71-26. In the other consolation semifinal, 2-A Whiteville beat 1-A Pamlico County 44-43 in overtime.

At 2 p.m. today, Pamlico (4-7) meets Dillon (1-8). At 6 p.m., the third-place clash sends West Columbus (7-2) against St. Pauls (4-3).

West Bladen and St. Pauls play in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference. West Columbus and Whiteville hail from the 2-A/1-A Waccamaw; Pinecrest is in the 4-A/3-A Sandhills; Laney is from the 4-A/3-A Mideastern; Pamlico competes in the 2-A/1-A Coastal Plains; and Dillon Christian plays in Region III of the independent schools association of its state.