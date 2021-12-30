ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Johnson says there's 'no chance' he'll return to 'Fast & Furious,' calls Vin Diesel's plea 'manipulation'

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uthos_0dYxXo0400
Vin Diesel (left) and Dwayne Johnson.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images; Jordan Strauss/Invision; AP

  • Dwayne Johnson told CNN that he wouldn't be returning for the last "Fast & Furious" movies.
  • This followed a public plea by Vin Diesel on Instagram last month asking Johnson to return.
  • Johnson said he'd already spoken with Diesel privately before Diesel made the post.

Dwayne Johnson confirmed to CNN that he wouldn't be returning for the last "Fast & Furious" movies after his costar Vin Diesel made a public plea for the actor to reprise his role.

Johnson starred in five movies in the franchise, including one spinoff, as agent Luke Hobbs. But Johnson did not appear in the latest "Fast & Furious" movie, and earlier this year he suggested in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he wouldn't return for the remaining movies.

In November, Diesel made an Instagram post asking Johnson to return to the "Fast & Furious" franchise. "I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can't be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny," Diesel wrote.

In an interview with CNN, Johnson responded to Diesel's plea.

"I was very surprised by Vin's recent post," Johnson said. "This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly — and privately — that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return."

Johnson continued: "Vin's recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn't like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker's death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding."

The "Red Notice" actor added: "My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible 'Fast & Furious' franchise with gratitude and grace. It's unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters. Regardless, I'm confident in the 'Fast' universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=106oOq_0dYxXo0400
Diesel and Johnson in "Fast Five."

Universal

While Johnson has not given a public reason for leaving the franchise, he and Diesel had been in a public feud since 2016. This began after Johnson shared a since deleted post on Instagram and Facebook calling out some of his male costars for being "candy asses" and saying that they didn't "conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals." This was later confirmed to be directed at Diesel .

In 2018, Johnson told The Rolling Stone that the pair had "face to face" discussions that provided "clarity" for Johnson. "And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating," Johnson said.

"Fast 10," the next installment in the franchise, is scheduled for release on May 19, 2023.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 142

I Am Phil
4d ago

Too Fast Too Stupid, these movies have gotten so ridiculous it’s beyond laughable! This is a perfect example of Hollywood just looking to make money out of nothing

Reply(11)
73
cornelia
4d ago

Why don't they just ask Eric Fields, a patrol lieutenant with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office —who, looks just like Johnson, to take his place. I believe that would work and be so awesome if Johnson doesn't want to return. Just a thought.

Reply(3)
38
Lora Duffy
4d ago

that's fine I think the ones without him we're better anyway yeah the man's head is bigger than his body nowadays yeah the job is not here he also wants to run for president in 2024 yep 😂🤣😂😃🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😋🤣🤣🤣😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂🤣😃🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(1)
23
