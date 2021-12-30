Lady Eagles 10-0 entering SAC-7 play against West Bladen

WILMINGTON — East Bladen clipped Topsail 53-48 on Wednesday in the inaugural Hoggard Holiday Classic.

The Lady Eagles are 10-0 and return to action on Tuesday hosting rival West Bladen in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference opener for each team.

The Lady Pirates of the 4-A ranks fell to 7-2.

Leading scorers for East Bladen were seniors Maya McDonald with 18 and Alexus Mitchell with 14. Junior AnnaGrey Heustess scored 10 points. McDonald led with 15 rebounds, six assists and had four steals. Mitchell had three blocks, three steals and three assists. Freshman Iveonna Ward led with five steals and chipped in five rebounds.