ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Lady Eagles 10-0 entering SAC-7 play against West Bladen

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lJWUV_0dYxXmEc00

WILMINGTON — East Bladen clipped Topsail 53-48 on Wednesday in the inaugural Hoggard Holiday Classic.

The Lady Eagles are 10-0 and return to action on Tuesday hosting rival West Bladen in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference opener for each team.

The Lady Pirates of the 4-A ranks fell to 7-2.

Leading scorers for East Bladen were seniors Maya McDonald with 18 and Alexus Mitchell with 14. Junior AnnaGrey Heustess scored 10 points. McDonald led with 15 rebounds, six assists and had four steals. Mitchell had three blocks, three steals and three assists. Freshman Iveonna Ward led with five steals and chipped in five rebounds.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Basketball
Wilmington, NC
Sports
City
Wilmington, NC
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy