This is Jessica. In a recent visualization paper with Alex Kale and Yifan Wu, we looked at how well people could do causal inference from graphs. This seemed interesting since talking about doing exploratory visual analysis, we often casually allude to how people use plots to investigate possible causal relationships. Visual analysis software makes it easy to flip through different filters and add and remove variables to plots in modern visual analysis systems, which might seem well intended to support assessing causation. But, there isn’t much research assessing how well graphical formats, either static or interactive, help people assess the compatibility of data and various causal models. So, we set out to see how well visualizations we might generate of contingency tables in a tool like Tableau help people assess cause and effect.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO