Morning Snow Ending, Staying Cloudy -Derek Sibley

TUESDAY: We are more mild today and sunny, with wind shifting to an easterly and then southerly direction. Afternoon highs will reach the seasonable mid to upper 50s. WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: A weak cold front will brush the northern parts of our region and could cause some scattered showers to pop up Wednesday and Thursday. […]
The Florida Panhandle rang in the first workweek of the New Year with snow flurries Monday morning. A deputy from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office posted a video to Twitter that showed the flurries falling at a Lowe’s in Fort Walton Beach. The National Weather Service’s Mobile Office confirmed that light flurries had fallen in northwest Florida.
Today’s Planner: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature 25F. Winds, S 5-10 MPH. We could see a slight increase in clouds early this afternoon, but skies then turn mostly sunny for the rest of the afternoon with temperatures in the 20s. By this evening, temperatures will fall to the teens but skies remaining mostly clear.
Tonight’s Forecast Low: 14F / Tuesday’s Forecast High: 33F…. Skies will be clear this evening, then some clouds roll in overnight from the west. It won’t be quite as cold tonight, with lows in the single digits and teens set this evening… then temps will likely become steady and even rise a bit overnight.
Metrobus temporarily suspended service Monday at 9:30 a.m. due to deteriorating weather and hazardous road conditions throughout the region. Buses currently on routes will complete their routes if it is safe. All other buses will hold at stops until roads are passable and safe to resume service, Metrobus announced. As...
Today’s Planner: Cloudy & Mild. High Temperature 35F. Winds SSE 10-20 MPH. Temperatures will warm to the low 20s later this morning with skies cloudy. Afternoon temperatures will warm to the 30s, but skies will stay cloudy throughout the day. Storm System Bringing Snow. Snow showers are expected to...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As wintry weather and snow hit the streets of Baltimore on Monday, Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa declared the season’s first Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert.
The alert begins on Monday afternoon and will continue through Tuesday afternoon.
“With dangerously cold temperatures expected in Baltimore, I am issuing a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration beginning Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold,” Dzirasa said. “Extreme low temperatures can be life-threatening especially for our most vulnerable populations. Please be sure to check on neighbors who you think may be at risk to ensure that they have heat and power, and take care to shelter pets appropriately.”
Code Blue Extreme Cold Alerts are issued when temperatures are expected to drop to 13 degrees or below (including wind chill) or when weather conditions are severe enough to present a threat to human life.
As the alert issues, residents are advised to take steps to ensure they are safe in cold weather. Some of these tips include:
Wearing multiple layers of clothes when venturing outdoors
Wearing a head covering, like a hat or a scarf
Keeping hydrated and avoiding alcohol
Walking slowly and intentionally to avoid slipping
Mountain snow and Valley rain showers return late tonight through Tuesday along with strong winds. Another chance for wet weather possible late in the week. A closed low over the Gulf of Alaska will slowly open and pivot onshore over the Pacific Northwest through Tuesday with its strong associated frontal system passing through NorCal. This system will be accompanied by modest Pacific jet energy and mid- level confluent flow to drive moisture into the region, with IVT approaching 750 kg/m/s over extreme Northern California. Snow levels through the period will remain low over Shasta county, generally 1500-3500 ft where heavy wet snow will develop early this morning. Onset of the snow has been delayed by about 6 hours versus previous model runs.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds will prevail through the first work week of the New Year, allowing for daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes in most areas. Shower coverage and intensity will trend downward through mid-week, with showers developing over interior and mauka areas during the day and near the south and southeast facing […]
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, snow quickly covered neighborhood streets Monday morning. But the plows were out early, making sure the main roads remained clear. And as drivers swept the wet snow from their cars, city crews put down salt and scraped the sidewalks outside public buildings. For some...
