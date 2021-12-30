ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Stormy weather, masking comeback, Worley passing: Down in Alabama

By Ike Morgan
AL.com
AL.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In Alabama, spring-break weather in December often has meteorological consequences. Yesterday in the early evening and into the night some storms popped up in...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
AL.com

Wild weather, busy ERs, chicken rendering: Down in Alabama

So far, the Year 2022 has given us quite the wide variety of weather: Record high temperatures, tornadoes and snow. On today’s news briefing we have more on the weather swings. We’ll also have a plea from some hospitals regarding ER visits and a chicken rendering plant that reportedly won’t be built.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

What Kirby Smart, Georgia players think went wrong in first meeting with Alabama

A game that began following the script the college football world expected quickly turned into something different, yet entirely familiar. One month ago Tuesday, Georgia took a 10-0 lead over Alabama in the SEC championship game, seemingly fulfilling predictions that the top-seeded Bulldogs finally had a team that could get past its kryptonite Tide. What followed was a 41-14 barrage by Alabama over the final three quarters that left Georgia coach Kirby Smart answering questions about his fourth consecutive blown lead against his former team.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama sets record for daily COVID cases, but doctors say omicron appears less severe

Alabama’s breakneck omicron surge continued in the early days of 2022, but state medical experts say there are some reasons for cautious optimism. The state broke the all-time mark for new COVID cases per day on Monday, and the 7-day positivity rate remains at an all time high, with more than 1-in-3 tests coming back positive in Alabama. But hospitalizations due to the virus haven’t followed suit this time, nor has the number of severely ill patients needing treatment in the ICU.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Worley
AL.com

Dana Hall McCain: Alabama prisons are part of the problem

There’s one thing upon which we should all be able to agree: in this fallen world, sin will always be among us. That sin often looks like crime, forcing us as a society to construct ways to restrain humanity’s worst impulses and meet out justice that might deter others from making the same destructive choices.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Tide hoops climbs in poll again after first SEC win

Alabama’s come-from-behind win over Tennessee in its SEC opener last week stopped a two-week slide in the Associated Press poll. The Tide rose to No. 15 in Monday’s AP poll after having dropped from a season-high No. 6 on Dec. 13 to a season-low No. 19 on Dec. 27.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

Nick Saban: ‘Being an underdog is being an underdog’

The rat poison might be yummy for Alabama this week, but do not expect the Tide to be posting an Instagram review of what’s on its plate entering next Monday’s national championship game. Alabama is a three-point underdog to Georgia -- a line that has widened after opening...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

‘The Perdido is the sum of its parts:’ Why this river matters

Part 2 of 2 in the story of how the Perdido River became the rare coastal waterway where preservation moved faster than development. 21 — Prior to the Deepwater Horizon disaster, a simple supply-and-demand question governed the future of the Perdido River. “As Pensacola grows, as Baldwin County continues...
PERDIDO, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stormy Weather#Masking#Extreme Weather#Democrat
AL.com

How much snow did Alabama get?

Parts of Alabama woke up to a winter wonderland on Monday morning after being blanketed by snow on Sunday night. The snow really added up in some areas. North Alabama got the most. The National Weather Service in Huntsville got a report of 7 inches of snow in Madison County and several reports of 6 inches of snow from several places in north Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Will Anderson vividly describes valuable lesson from HS coach

A lot’s been made of Will Anderson’s finish in the Heisman voting. He was fifth, just outside of the finalists invited to New York, and the online backlash was steady. The sophomore linebacker has been asked about it a few times since teammate Bryce Young walked away with the award. His answers were fairly standard in the build-up to the Cotton Bowl semifinal and he got another Monday in the final sprint to the Jan. 10 national title game with Georgia.
HIGH SCHOOL
AL.com

Alabama schools switch to masks, remote learning as omicron surges

AL.com’s Education Lab team is supported by individual donors and grants. about our work, sign up for our newsletter and donate today. Several school districts throughout Alabama are either reimplementing mask mandates or beginning the semester with remote learning as the spreading omicron variant continues to break positivity rate and case count records.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama snow January 2022: Pictures, videos of winter weather

Sunday night’s snow may be over but the ice could hang around parts of Alabama Monday morning. Folks are still posting their pictures and videos of the wintry weather. The National Weather Service has allowed winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories to expire overnight after snow moved out of the state.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Podcast
AL.com

Auburn basketball cracks top-10 of AP poll after 1st SEC win

For the first time in two years, Auburn basketball is ranked in the top-10. Bruce Pearl’s team continued its climb in the rankings and jumped into the top-10 of the latest AP poll released Monday following an emphatic 15-point win against previously undefeated LSU to open SEC play last week. Auburn moved up two spots to No. 9 in the Week 9 AP top-25 poll after being ranked 11th at the end of nonconference play.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Miss Alabama on being Miss America’s first runner-up, Vanderbilt and her future plans

Miss Alabama Lauren Bradford may have taken home the second spot in last month’s Miss America competition, but she’s still putting the Yellowhammer State first. The 21-year-old Gulf Shores native placed first runner-up in the Dec. 16 Miss America competition. Emma Broyles, Miss Alaska 2021, was crowned Miss America 2022. Broyles is the first Miss Alaska to win the Miss America title in the pageant’s 100-year history.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
161K+
Followers
42K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy