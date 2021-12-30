Stormy weather, masking comeback, Worley passing: Down in Alabama
In Alabama, spring-break weather in December often has meteorological consequences. Yesterday in the early evening and into the night some storms popped up in...www.al.com
In Alabama, spring-break weather in December often has meteorological consequences. Yesterday in the early evening and into the night some storms popped up in...www.al.com
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0