Stormy weather, masking comeback, Worley passing: Down in Alabama

A lot’s been made of Will Anderson’s finish in the Heisman voting. He was fifth, just outside of the finalists invited to New York, and the online backlash was steady. The sophomore linebacker has been asked about it a few times since teammate Bryce Young walked away with the award. His answers were fairly standard in the build-up to the Cotton Bowl semifinal and he got another Monday in the final sprint to the Jan. 10 national title game with Georgia.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 19 HOURS AGO