Every Superhero Movie of 2021 Ranked Worst to Best

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the only superhero movie ranked in the Rotten Tomatoes top ten list for 2021. It's not hard to see why a crowd-pleaser like the most recent MCU release was included. But, it's shocking to see other strong additions not make the cut. Still, it's a testament to Marvel Studios that this massive film event would be able to cut through the harsh world of Rotten Tomatoes reviews and be recognized apart from "It's good for a superhero movie." Shang-Chi not being here seems like the biggest surprise as the audience's response to the martial arts adventure seemed positive at the time. However, other fare like The Suicide Squad not being represented seems strange as well. Review aggregators are notoriously finicky and easy to game, so they don't offer the clearest picture all the time. However, No Way Home seems like the rare instance of everyone being on the same page for once.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO