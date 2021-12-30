ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Sea benchmark crude oil supply to fall in February

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Supply of the five North Sea crude oil grades underpinning the dated Brent benchmark will average about 707,000 barrels per day (bpd) in February, loading programmes showed, down from 813,000 bpd planned in January.

Dated Brent is based on the Brent, Ekofisk, Oseberg, Forties and Troll crude streams.

Details are as below. Figures are rounded up.

Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

