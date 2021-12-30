Welcome to MeTV!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

MeTV network is available locally on Bay Area AT&T U-verse affiliate KTLN on channel 68.2 HD. If this isn’t the way you watch, click here to see Where to Watch. An arsonist sets fire to a warehouse, bringing the Highway Patrol in pursuit. 5:30am. Remind Me. Dragnet. Forgery...

www.metv.com

metv.com

11 influential TV shows turning 70 years old in 2022

The dawn of TV brought us superheroes, sitcoms, and a boomer heartthrob. In 1952, the were merely 16,939,100 television sets in use in the United States, just one unit for every ten Americans. More than half of those TVs could be found in just 10 major cities. So, television had...
TV SHOWS
metv.com

Did these shows begin or end in 1972?

Television was entering a new era in the 1970s. Exciting detective series were hitting their stride and hilarious workplace sitcoms were coming on the scene. The year 1972 was an important one for TV. There were many big premieres and a few finales of Sixties favorites. Here are 12 shows that either began or ended fifty years ago. Can you guess which is which?
TV & VIDEOS
metv.com

Which Cartwright man fell for these women on Bonanza?

Some were short flings while others were deep connections that ended in tragedy. There were also three episodes that told the backstory of each son’s mother. How well do you know the women who caught the eyes of the Cartwright guys? Take this quiz to find out!. Bored of...
TV SERIES
metv.com

MeTV remembers Betty White

MeTV celebrates the life and career of Betty White with some of her best TV appearances. Pioneer. Icon. Trailblazer. There's a lot of words that could be used to describe Betty White and her incredible career that spanned over eight decades. It says a lot about how loved she was that people think 99 years old was "too soon."
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Andy Griffith
TVOvermind

Remembering Eddie Mekka: Actor Died at 69

In many cases, actors have to go through several small roles before they finally get an opportunity that puts them on the map. That wasn’t the case for Eddie Mekka, though. His first on-screen role and his big break were one and the same. In 1976, he was cast as Carmine Ragusa in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley and he would be a part of the show for its entire run. When the show ended in 1983, Eddie began to focus primarily on movie roles, but playing Carmine Ragusa continued to be what he was best known for. Over the course of his career, Eddie touched the lives of countless people both near and far. Needless to say, all of those people were saddened when news broke that Eddie passed away on November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old at the time, and his death came as a shock to many. Let’s get into the life and legacy of Eddie Mekka.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CELEBRITIES
metv.com

Inga Swenson may have been Lorne Greene's favorite wife on Bonanza

She played Hoss' mom in two episodes. For Bonanza fans in the 1960s, the biggest request they made of show writers was to finally introduce them to Ben Cartwright's wives, the three mothers of his three boys. In 1961, writers appeased these fans with "Elizabeth, My Love," which introduced Adam...
TV & VIDEOS
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

‘Live with it’: Betty White defied racist demands in 1954

“Arthur, did you have a nice weekend?” Betty White asked Arthur Duncan. The entertainer, in her early 30s at the time, was center stage, speaking to the young Black tap dancer seated on her right. “I did something a little different,” Duncan told her. “I rehearsed with a choral...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Robert Redford Remembers Betty White: 'I Had a Crush on Her Too'

Betty White died at the age of 99 on Friday, New Year's Eve, just weeks before celebrating her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. Her former co-stars and Hollywood A-listers, including The Proposal's Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett and Kathy Griffin, remembered the Emmy-winning star of The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show as someone who "defied expectation."
CELEBRITIES
metv.com

7 things that are surprisingly as old as Betty White

Betty White is turning 100. To put her longevity in perspective, consider other celebrities born in 1922 — Judy Garland, Bea Arthur, Ava Gardner, Redd Foxx, Telly Savalas, Veronica Lake, Stan Lee, Kurt Vonnegut, Jack Klugman, Jack Kerouac, Charles Schulz, Doris Day, Barbara Hale… we could go on. They all seem to belong to another era. Betty White is for every generation.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Ryan Reynolds Mourns the Loss of Betty White in Emotional Post

Add star actor Ryan Reynolds to the growing list of Hollywood celebrities who are sharing heartfelt tributes following the death of Betty White. We all have heavy hearts today. The one and only Betty White passed away at the age of 99 on Friday. Widely referred to as one of the pioneers of early television, White enjoyed more than seven successful decades in the industry. You can recognize her face almost anywhere. But she is best known for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens in the CBS sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Rose Nylund in the ’80s NBC show Golden Girls. She also played Elka Ostrovsky on TV Land’s Hot in Cleveland.
CELEBRITIES
smobserved.com

Actress Betty White Dead of Cardiac Arrest. She Was at 99.

Just when we thought 2021 couldn't get any worse. Betty White has died of cardiac arrest at the age of 99. In bed, in her home in Los Angeles, reports TMZ and multiple news sources. She was 99 years old. Her heart simply stopped, which happens to the very elderly, if they live long enough.
LOS ANGELES, CA
metv.com

One of Richie's girlfriends had a dad just like Mr. C in the real world

In the first season of Happy Days, Richie is getting ready for his Junior Prom when he gets in a big fight with his steady girlfriend, Arlene, and they break up. The episode was called "Breaking Up Is Hard to Do," and playing Arlene was Laurette Spang, a young actor who had been struggling in Hollywood until Happy Days called her in to play Richie's girlfriend.
CELEBRITIES

