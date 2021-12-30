ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Mothers with addiction issues face more stigma than fathers

By Cate McCurry
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LGVcb_0dYxTS6S00

Women with addiction issues face higher levels of stigma than men and do not have access to the same treatment resources, it has been claimed.

Gary Broderick, director of Saol, which works with women recovering from addiction, said research shows that the vast majority of women who have addiction issues have a background of trauma.

Mr Broderick said that trauma can include domestic violence and poverty, which often leads to drug or alcohol issues.

The Saol project is based in Dublin and helps around 250 women every year in the inner city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qnnyk_0dYxTS6S00

More than 300 women have walked through the doors of Saol in the past 12 months.

The project was set up in 1995 after a methadone clinic was opened in the area.

It offers a wide range of services, including education programmes, community employment workshops, domestic violence programmes and a popular singing group.

Saol estimates that well over 90% of women who attend its project have experienced domestic abuse and violence at some point in their lives.

“Women need different kinds of services compared to men,” Mr Broderick said.

Research tells us that there is usually a serious background of trauma.

That trauma can be a whole range of things, but it includes domestic violence, it includes poverty, it includes the isolation that goes with both of those worlds

Gary Broderick

“When you’re working with women, it’s not just the addiction itself, it’s the trauma in the background that needs to be responded to.

“That trauma can be a whole range of things, but it includes domestic violence, it includes poverty, it includes the isolation that goes with both of those worlds.

“The stigma on women is much higher than it is on men.

“It’s not good to be a drug user, but it’s definitely not good to be a female drug user. Then if you happen to be a mother, it’s ‘oh my God how could you have done that to your kids?’ And that’s really the starting point. So you’ve got all of that lined up against you.”

Mr Broderick said that women who use drugs face extra difficulties because of the stigma attached to being a mother who has an addiction.

He said that some women stay away from sources of help over fears that their child or children could be removed because of their addiction.

“We imagine that there’s equality, but really there isn’t when it comes to treatments because men have the freedom to go and be professionals in recovery,” Mr Broderick added.

“They can go in, they can do the treatment, they can relapse, they can go back in again. They’re individuals doing their recovery.

“Women are not individuals, whether they have kids or not, the family is built around the woman.

“She holds things together. She brings the dog for the walk. She looks after the mother-in-law, she does all those pieces. And even if she uses substances, alcohol or drugs, she’s still doing those things as well.

“She’s still holding all those things together. She has about 15 plates flying around the place.”

Reidin Dunne, head of services at Saol, said that fathers with addiction issues do not face the same challenges as mothers.

“Women have children and women are stigmatised for being very bad mothers, but that is not the same for a father,” she added.

“A lot of our experience is that when there is a couple, he might go into treatment and be facilitated to do that. But she’s left at home minding children.

“It’s just more difficult for them, we are harder on women than we are on men, we don’t allow them to make the same mistakes.”

These women try to make themselves as invisible as possible, the way they dress, the way they say sorry for themselves, the way they navigate the world is 'don't see me, I don't exist. I'm invisible'

Reidin Dunne

She added: “Patriarchy is alive and well. We really see women’s vulnerabilities in terms of their poverty, their early childhood trauma, their isolation. It’s so polarised to make them even more vulnerable.

“I think the idea of ‘we just remove the drugs from their lives and then happy days, everything is good’, but that is not at all true because the drugs are a symptom of a deeper level of pain.

“Certainly for the women coming in here, their lives are very difficult lives to lead.

“So when you do actually get underneath what’s happening for them, there are always issues of abandonment, trauma, there’s always abuse, always that child that wasn’t looked after and that’s just trauma repeating itself.

“These women try to make themselves as invisible as possible, the way they dress, the way they say sorry for themselves, the way they navigate the world is ‘don’t see me, I don’t exist. I’m invisible’.”

Comments / 0

Related
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Are You Depressed? 5 Questions to Ask Yourself

Depression is one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States, and consistently ranks among the top three workplace issues. Chronic and recurring depression symptoms are also linked to attempted suicide, claiming over 42,000 lives each year, that’s one death by suicide every 12 minutes. But 80 percent of those who receive professional treatment notice a reduction in their symptoms within six weeks.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

8 Signs of Emotional Neglect in Your Family

You don't need to grow up in a perfect family to be emotionally happy and healthy, but your family must be "good enough." People who grew up in emotionally neglectful families may sense that something is wrong in their families but have no idea what it is. If your family...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Don’t Be Angry with Unvaccinated Friends and Family

If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Psych Centra

6 Signs of a Covert Narcissistic Mother

Mothers experience challenges in life just like everyone else, and sometimes those challenges include living with symptoms of a personality disorder. Not everyone with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) experiences the same symptoms or symptoms with the same intensity. The same goes for a mother who may live with this condition.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fathers#Domestic Violence#Poverty#The Addiction#Bad Mothers
Carrie Wynn

The Stages Of Healing After Narcissistic Abuse

I wish I could tell you that the moment you walk away from your abuser, everything will fall into place again and you will revert back to the person that you were before the abuse. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case.
MindBodyGreen

The Psychology Of Abandonment Issues & How They Affect Relationships

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Abandonment issues can strike at any time. For some people, it began in childhood, but for others it can have a later onset. It may be triggered by grief from losing a loved one, a romantic relationship, or even a job. There are different causes and coping mechanisms for fear of abandonment, but getting to the root of trust issues requires a deeper look at attachment styles.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Knowridge Science Report

8 signs you are dealing with narcissistic abuse

Narcissism is extreme self-involvement to the degree that it makes a person ignore the needs of those around them. While everyone may show occasional narcissistic behavior, true narcissists frequently disregard others or their feelings. They also do not understand the effect that their behavior has on other people. Narcissistic abuse...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
happeningsmagazinepa.com

WMH Program Awarded More Funding to Help Addicted Moms & Babies

When Kaitlin White, 32, sought help with her substance use disorder, particularly for her soon-to-be-born baby boy, she reached out to the Women’s Health Center in Honesdale and found Wayne Memorial Licensed Social Worker Nicole Hartung. “I was in active addiction when I was arrested and found out I...
ADVOCACY
treatmentmagazine.com

Five Issues to Follow in Addiction in 2022

The coming year will be defined by the ongoing pandemic, the scourge of fentanyl, weed legislation and more. Given the swirling complexities just below the surface of addiction and mental health disorders, including the sheer number of factors that influence each, singling out the most important topics in this space might seem like an impossible task.
MENTAL HEALTH
mdcthereporter.com

You Can Be A Man And Have Emotions

We’ve all heard the phrase “be a man.” It insinuates that men shouldn’t show weakness or overwhelming emotions when dealing with difficult circumstances. It makes masculinity toxic. But masculinity alone isn’t toxic. It pushes men to take control of their lives with assertiveness and leadership.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: Scandalous waiting times for children’s mental health services would not be tolerated for physical treatment

The data on waiting times unearthed by The Independent show huge disparities in the amount of time children and young people are waiting for their first appointment with mental health services. The postcode lottery means on average some children in one part of the country are seen within a week of their referral; others in a different part of the country are waiting nearly four months. Some are forced to wait nearly three years. This is scandalous and wouldn’t be tolerated if kids were waiting that long for physical health treatment, but because it’s mental health it’s somehow deemed...
KIDS
WebMD

How Substance Abuse Affects Family Relationships

I'll speak generally here, because the lessons I've learned from my near 35 years of experience are mainly universal, and not necessarily from within the confines of my own family. Some have been observed through other close relationships in my personal life , which is to say, they aren't my stories to tell.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Colleen Sheehy Orme

The Aging Narcissist Can Be Worse

As a relationship columnist and a survivor of narcissism, I get asked the same question repeatedly. Was the narcissist always this person or do they get worse with age? It's a complex question I have struggled with myself.
LIVESTRONG.com

7 Ways to Support Your Mental Health as You Age

Just like your physical body changes as you get older, so do your mental health needs. Think about it: What you stressed about in your 20s likely won't be the same issues causing you concern in your 60s, which is why it's important to consider the connection between aging and mental health.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MedicalXpress

Babies found to be more likely to accept unfamiliar women when the odor of their mother is present

A team of researchers from the Interdisciplinary Center, in Israel, working with a colleague from Canada, has found that babies are more likely to accept an unfamiliar woman when the odor of their mother is present. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes experiments they conducted with volunteer moms, their babies and other unfamiliar women.
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

Adult ADHD and Anxiety

Generalized anxiety disorder commonly co-exists with ADHD in adults. The anxiety-ADHD combination is associated with greater life difficulties than having ADHD alone. Effective treatments for the uncertainty inherent in adult ADHD may also benefit anxiety relief. A recently published study from Canada examined the link between generalized anxiety disorder (GAD)...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

America’s controversial ‘troubled teen’ wilderness therapy camps - and why survivors like Paris Hilton want to stop them

Kyra Frankowski was 14 years old when her parents decided they didn’t know what to do with her.Four days after entering the new year in 2014, she was ripped from her home in Ohio and dropped off at a camp in rural Utah which promised to disrupt years of “behaviour problems”.Upon arrival, she was stripped of her belongings, clothes, piercings - anything that showed signs of personality.In the four months that followed, she spent every second of every day in the wild, hiking until her feet bled, eating dehydrated foods that left her constipated for weeks, bathing with a bucket...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

New Year’s Resolution: Address Grief and Trauma in Healthy Ways

The body knows how to heal itself from shock. Children need adults to guide them in trusting their bodies and healing. Resilient people know how to process the emotions resulting from trauma. In the face of pandemic-related loss, everyone needs to learn to grieve losses and deal with the shock...
KIDS
pwrker

How Narcissists Deal With Confrontation

I do not think telling a narcissist that he or she is in fact a narcissist would be an endeavor that would yield any positive or constructive results. Once the narcissist knows a person is honing in on the truth of things, the narcissist will feel threatened and resort to…
The Independent

The Independent

413K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy