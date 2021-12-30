ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luton’s New Year’s Day trip to Coventry postponed due to Covid-19

By Carl Markham
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Luton’s New Year’s Day trip to Coventry has been postponed due to Covid-19 cases and injuries within their squad.

The Sky Bet Championship club did not have a sufficient number of players to be able to fulfil their Boxing Day match against Bristol City and have reluctantly accepted it will not be possible to raise a squad for Saturday.

“The club has worked hard to ensure that it would be able to proceed with the 3pm kick-off at the Coventry Building Society Arena,” read a statement on Luton’s website.

“However, taking into account injuries and the increased number of positive Covid-19 cases within the squad that also forced the postponement of the Boxing Day game against Bristol City, the club does not have a sufficient number of players available in order to fulfil the fixture.

“We would like to apologise to supporters of both clubs for any inconvenience caused and wish everyone a happy new year.”

Luton who still have fixtures to rearrange against Reading, Bristol City and Swansea, said they expect to have a squad ready for the FA Cup third-round tie at home to Harrogate on January 9.

Preston, whose fixture at West Brom on Thursday was postponed last weekend because of Covid cases within the squad, have reopened their training ground as they begin a phased return ahead of Monday’s trip to Stoke.

Saturday’s League Two fixture between Salford and Tranmere has also been called off.

A statement on Tranmere’s website read: “Taking into account the injuries and positive Covid-19 cases with the squad, the club does not have a sufficient number of players available in order to fulfil the fixture.”

