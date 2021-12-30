What We’re Reading: George Nesbitt’s ‘Being Somebody & Black Besides’ is a memoir of an ordinary life that was anything but

I’ve been reading about George B. Nesbitt.

If you don’t know him, that’s because he was not well known. Until last month, the only book in his name was a collection of poetry, several decades old. He died 19 years ago. If his story comes off unremarkable, that’s because he presented himself as unremarkable. Which is an odd thing to write. To say Nesbitt was ordinary is to suggest guts, humility and decency are ordinary. Yet George B. Nesbitt wanted to be seen that way — ordinary.

So, as another hard year concludes, as we remember those we have lost, Auld Lang Syne and all that, save a moment for George Nesbitt, World War II veteran, federal real estate attorney, Kennedy administration appointee, close friend of Thurgood Marshall, product of the Great Migration, the North Side of Urbana and the West Side of Chicago.

The guy finally got his book published.

When he died in Evanston in 2002, at 90 years old, he had been trying to get it published for at least a decade; and he had been writing the book itself for decades before that. Specifically, he was writing his memoirs, which are full of his thoughts on social justice and Black activism and his childhood. His words are not always kind or predictable. “Being Somebody & Black Besides” ($27.50), the book he tried hard to get published, arrived finally in late November, put out by University of Chicago Press. The extended Nesbitt family, though, had circulated copies among themselves for years, said Prexy Nesbitt, one of Nesbitt’s many nephews, who landed the book its publisher.

What the family had was a portrait of Black middle-class life in the 20th century, one with a familiar narrative in places: “Learning was the route to being somebody,” Nesbitt wrote of his parents, who pushed their children to become not just college graduates but exemplary professionals. It covers everyday discrimination, the Great Migration, the civil rights movement. You can see why Nesbitt — who shopped his book to everyone, including Johnson Publishing, home of Ebony — was often told the book wasn’t dramatic or sexy enough. Still, as sociologist St. Clair Drake (a friend of Nesbitt’s) wrote years ago in a forward to the original manuscript, “Being Somebody” is distinguished among books about Black Americans because the Nesbitts remain unknown. No one is a First Black American to do this or do that. As Princeton University African-American Studies professor Imani Perry notes in the new forward, “there is value in the exploration of unexceptional Black life in contrast to the melodrama and heroism” we expect to read.

All of which, once you dig into the book itself, is slightly misleading.

George Nesbitt’s life was extraordinary, though that lived alongside the ordinary. He was one of five brothers, all of whom purchased a 10-flat across from Douglass Park in North Lawndale. Though each sibling was a successful professional — beside Nesbitt being a lawyer, two other brothers were doctors, one was an engineer and another was a physicist — they were repeatedly denied bank loans for improvements to the building.

As a real estate attorney, Nesbitt fought a litany of discriminatory housing practices, including redlining and the desegregation of public housing complexes. As an even younger lawyer, he moved to integrate the buildings around University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. And as a soldier and a lawyer, he pushed hard to desegregate the military itself. Which would lead, Prexy explained, “to my uncle being sent to Australia, to live in a tent by himself, for two years — that was the military’s way of punishing him.” When Nesbitt moved to Washington several years later and became close with members of the law department at Howard University, having now developed influential government connections, Nesbitt “would work to sabotage some of the (Vietnam) draft call-ups of Black men, because he was so close with the people conducting the draft,” Prexy said.

Any of those stories would be the focus of other memoirs.

Here they are chapters in a long life. Nesbitt, Perry writes in her forward, was a classic “race man,” meaning that his every action was framed in terms of doing what was best for the Black community. That said, he “was also determined to be a model of participation,” Prexy said. Nesbitt believed in creating change within the system. Which reads like a contradiction, or naiveté, in 2021. His ideas were not always fashionable. He was not easily categorized. Black activists like Stokely Carmichael bothered him.

He was nobody’s idea of a conservative.

He was a lifelong devotee of W.E.B. DuBois, but preferred DuBois’ earliest years, before the influential thinker grew less convinced that meaningful change was inevitable. “My uncle didn’t like the direction the Black struggle was going,” Prexy said. “He didn’t trust calls for Black Power. It was just not positive enough a philosophy for him.” When Prexy returned to the United States after a stay in Africa in the 1960s, his uncle “was shocked by my afro and beard.” On the other hand, his memoir rarely reads as conciliatory. He identifies the hypocrisies of Abraham Lincoln (“a believer in a basic white superiority”) and remembers arguing “loudly and angrily” in a First National Bank in Chicago after the teller ignored him and served a white customer instead. “As I paused for breath, I could hear the stillness about me and feel the line of white patrons behind me coming apart.”

“Being Black & Somebody Besides” is never sexy or especially lyrical, and that is its strength. Indeed, Nesbitt was so modest that one of the capstones of his life is never even hinted at in its pages. He had been successful and planned to leave his family a legacy. He and his wife, Josephine Ball, an Evanston native, never had children, but they did have 44 nieces and nephews, and Nesbitt and Ball doted on them, for decades.

He would call them to his home in Washington and visit them in Chicago, drill them on Black history, quiz them on DuBois. He paid for college educations and study abroad programs. When he died, he left $44,000 to each of them, an act of love and promise.

Today, Prexy Nesbitt, at 77, is the oldest of George Nesbitt’s nephews. He’s also a presidential fellow at Chapman University in California, where he teaches African history and anti-racism; previously, he had worked as an assistant to Harold Washington. He grew up in that 10-flat in North Lawndale, the one George helped buy for the family.

He said that when his uncle left them the money, they were all shocked. But then, George Nesbitt also left them a book, and if you read between the lines, it’s all there.

cborrelli@chicagotribune.com