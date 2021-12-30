As we enter 2022, adding up the highlights and low points in what was overall a tough year for Chicago theater

New co-artistic directors Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis as the Steppenwolf Theatre opens its new in-the-round theater and expanded campus on Halsted Street in Oct. 2021. E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune

It was supposed to be a year of recovery. But the COVID-19 virus, along with its supporting cast of variants, had other ideas, bookending an annus horribilis for the Chicago theater with closures, postponements and, well, all kinds of trouble, right here in lake city.

However you parse it, precious few people had fun in the theater in 2021. It was a tough year for artists and audiences.

Sure, there was a window when some live shows became possible. And there were some cool audio plays, live streamings (especially from the Joffrey Ballet of Chicago) and Zoom dramas. But it was a rough one, albeit with some very bright spots.

The first major live show in Chicago was, it turned out, a spectacularly successful drive-through affair, as Lyric Opera of Chicago staged a riff on Wagner’s Ring cycle in a parking garage, home to a remarkable multimedia spectacle. That was followed in the summer by Teatro ZinZanni, which brought back its wacky dinner-circus show to Chicago’s Loop, cheering many of the newly vaccinated at a moment when omicron was merely a Greek letter.

By the summer, they were having fun in Aurora with a joyous new production of “Kinky Boots,” one of the first big musicals to return and a blast all the way . For those thinking more deeply about a dystopian year, Theater Wit found new resonance in Anne Washburn’s “Mr. Burns, a post electric play.” By the fall, Chicago even had a pre-Broadway tryout rolling in “Paradise Square.” Just like old times.

To a point. The pandemic had reordered everything. Ushers now had to check for vaccine cards and matching identification. Masks were a necessary accessory for a night out on the town. And this also was a year filled with an uncommonly high number of transitions, hardly coincidental to the pandemic.

Second City was sold to a private equity firm, ZMC, controlled by the high-flying media executive and investor Strauss Zelnick. That ended decades of Chicago-based ownership; around the same time, many of the teaching staff joined a union. But the illustrious comedy theater came back to live performance sooner than most, staging an aptly named show, “Happy to Be Here,” and promising both reinvestment and growth.

New artistic directors arrived all over town: Lanise Antoine Shelley at the House Theatre of Chicago, Marti Lyons at the Remy Bumppo Theatre Company, Lorena Diaz and Wendy Mateo at Teatro Vista, Ken-Matt Martin at Victory Gardens; Christopher Chase Carter at the Mercury Theatre, Ericka Ratcliff at Congo Square Theatre, the all-star team of Audrey Francis and Glenn Davis at the Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

And arts leaders departed: Anna D. Shapiro resigned as artistic director of the Steppenwolf with Broadway in her plans. Mark Kelly , a good friend of the Chicago theater, made his exit as the city’s Commissioner of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, soon to be replaced by Erin Harkey. Following intense online criticism, Michael Halberstam , the co-founder of Writers Theatre in Glencoe, stepped away from the theater he built from the back of a bookstore. And Michael Patrick Thornton , long the much-admired leader of the beloved Gift Theatre in Jefferson Park, also said he was passing the baton.

Even the venerable Robert Falls , an artistic institution at the Goodman Theatre for decades, also said he had decided it was time to announce his departure at the end of next summer. It was front page news, and rightly so. Elsewhere, crucial artistic vacancies remain, all fodder for the new year.

There were losses and friends to mourn: John Mohrlein, who loved every last soul in Chicago theater; Erica Watson, a much-loved star of “The Chi,” William J. Norris , an intense theatrical talent, an actor’s actor and the Goodman’s first Scrooge in a long and distinguished line; the Petterino’s bartender Ed Judge , who made every actor feel like a celebrity; Stephen Sondheim, of course, who touched and seared Chicago theater for decades, just as he did New York.

And there was cause to celebrate: the City of Chicago amped up its financial support for the performing arts and for the local artists who make it all possible.

The Royal George Theatre, long a venue for small commercial productions, was lost to new development even as, right across the street, Steppenwolf Theatre opened a brand new theater in the round, its walls sporting a new mural , created by Tony Fitzpatrick in honor of the late Martha Lavey, the theater’s former artistic director. And plans were announced for a full restoration of the venerable Studebaker Theatre inside the Fine Arts Building. The long-delayed restoration of the Uptown Theatre, alas, went nowhere. Oak Park Festival Theatre had losses in a fire. And First Folio Theatre , a much-loved suburban company, said it was closing up shop for good in 2024.

By December, canceled performances had become as common as breakthrough infections. It was all, many theater people were heard to say, totally exhausting. Amen to that.

Many theaters hunkered down as winter began to bite, conserving resources and hoping for a better and brighter 2022.

As do we all.

Chris Jones is a Tribune critic.

