Offensive Player of Year finalists Colton McNeely, So., running back, Citrus. In a breakout season, McNeely rushed for a county-best 1,201 yards despite his team playing only eight games. He ran for over 100 yards in seven of those contests and topped 200 yards twice, including 215 against Lecanto. He also ran for six touchdowns.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO