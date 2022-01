BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and Merry Christmas! The long advertised stretch of unseasonably warm weather begins today as temperatures rise into the low 70s in many areas. You can expect another breezy day, with southerly winds at 10 to 20 mph. No rain is expected, but it may be cloudy at times. You can expect another mild setup overnight, with lows in the 50s. The weather remains mostly dry and warm tomorrow, with highs in the 70s; and a mix of clouds and sunshine. Short range data is advertising a few sprinkles or a stray shower, but I certainly wouldn’t cancel any big outdoor plans.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO