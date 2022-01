I've played Hitman 3 for 20 hours, and I haven't left its first level. Not because I haven't beaten it. Oh, no, it's because I can't stop beating it. I've assassinated both targets in Dubai dozens of times. I've pulled off stealthy kills with poison and parachutes and chandeliers. I've worn every possible disguise. I've played the escalation missions. Plenty of people have told me how great Hitman 3's other missions are: the murder mystery at Dartmoor, the club in Berlin, or the urban streets of Chongqing. I believe them! But how am I supposed to move on when I haven't yet figured out how to tackle the imminently important task of throwing five kitchen knives at five different targets hanging in the air around Dubai?

