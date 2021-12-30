ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Texas Politics 2022: All Signs Point To Another Crazy Year To Come

By Wyatt Goolsby
 5 days ago

2021 was, if anything, an extraordinary year for Texas politics. However, 2022 might end up being just as crazy and tumultuous.

Texas politics remain in the spotlight in the new year. In January, more legal challenges to the state's heartbeat law, which could end up in the Texas Supreme Court. Abortion is likely to remain a hot button issue as the election primaries heat up in March. SMU political science professor Cal Jillson says the 2022 Midterms will take center stage.

“We’ve got fights up and down the ticket in newly redrawn districts,” Jillson explained. “I think after the redistricting that has recently occurred, Republicans have buttressed their position in statewide and legislative politics.”

Democrats are likely to focus on the state's power grid failure in February. However, Jillson still gives Republicans the advantage in many races, including the Governor's race. In that contest, incumbent Greg Abbott is challenged by Beto O’Rourke. Abbott also faces calls from some within his own party asking for him to call for another special session to deal with COVID mandates.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks during the Houston Region Business Coalition's monthly meeting on October 27, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Abbott spoke on Texas' economic achievements and gave an update on the state's business environment. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

I'm not completely convinced that MAGA has a Kansas stronghold given the resounding defeat of Kris Kobach in a race for Governor last time around. Today's shout out might not have helped Sunflower State Republicans. Check the nod from the former Prez . . . Derek Schmidt, the Attorney General...
