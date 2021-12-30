Texas Politics 2022: All Signs Point To Another Crazy Year To Come

2021 was, if anything, an extraordinary year for Texas politics. However, 2022 might end up being just as crazy and tumultuous.

Texas politics remain in the spotlight in the new year. In January, more legal challenges to the state's heartbeat law, which could end up in the Texas Supreme Court. Abortion is likely to remain a hot button issue as the election primaries heat up in March. SMU political science professor Cal Jillson says the 2022 Midterms will take center stage.

“We’ve got fights up and down the ticket in newly redrawn districts,” Jillson explained. “I think after the redistricting that has recently occurred, Republicans have buttressed their position in statewide and legislative politics.”

Democrats are likely to focus on the state's power grid failure in February. However, Jillson still gives Republicans the advantage in many races, including the Governor's race. In that contest, incumbent Greg Abbott is challenged by Beto O’Rourke. Abbott also faces calls from some within his own party asking for him to call for another special session to deal with COVID mandates.