ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Store clerk robbed at knifepoint near NC State

By Brett Knese, WRAL multimedia journalist
WRAL News
WRAL News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina State University sent an alert to students after a convenience store clerk was robbed at knifepoint late Wednesday night close to campus. The robbery...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Police: Motorcyclist shot, killed in road rage incident

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A motorcyclist was shot and killed in what's being described as a road rage incident, a North Carolina police department said Monday. A news release from the Fayetteville Police Department says officers sent to a location in the center of the city at around 12:31 p.m. Monday found that an unidentified man riding a motorcycle had been shot.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
WRAL News

NC prisoner with virus dies; state cases reach daily record

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina prisoner with COVID-19 died over the weekend, the state Department of Public Safety announced on Monday. The male offender, who was serving time at the minimum-custody Greene Correctional Institution, died at an unnamed hospital on Saturday. The offender, whose name wasn’t released due...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Convenience Store#Robbery#N C State
WRAL News

Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia

RUTHER GLEN, Va. — Road crews struggled to reach hundreds of motorists on Tuesday after they were stranded all night in freezing temperatures along a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia where tractor-trailers jackknifed in the ice and snow, state police said. Both directions of traffic on I-95...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL News

Some slick spots, but roads mostly clear, Wake, Durham schools operate on 2-hour delays

Raleigh, N.C. — Roads across the Triangle and even to the north are relatively clear of slick spots on Tuesday morning after a light snow fell Monday. The sun emerged Monday afternoon after the snow, giving wet and slushy roads north of the Triangle some opportunity to dry. Even in Durham, where snow fell longer than it did in Raleigh, icy spots were mainly contained to the sides of the roads, WRAL reporter Nia Harden reported.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Some Wake Co. COVID-19 testing sites close after storms

Wake County, N.C. — Several Wake County COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Monday after storms pounded the area with heavy rain and strong winds. Recently-opened testing sites at PNC Arena, Word of God Fellowship Church in Raleigh and Five County Stadium in Zebulon are closed on Monday. The sites are run by Mako Medical. Mako said all those who were currently in line would be tested before the sites close for the day. The Mako-run sites are expected to reopen on Tuesday.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Wake Co. COVID-19 testing sites delay opening due to weather

Wake County, N.C. — Wake County's COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Monday until weather conditions improve. A county representative said the severe weather advisory forced them to shut down the five Wake County Public Health testing and vaccine clinics until at least 9:30 a.m. There were thousands of power outages across central North Carolina and standing water was seen along main roads.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Weather delays add to the wait for a post-holiday COVID test

Wake County, N.C. — Several Wake County COVID-19 testing sites were closed and others opened late on Monday after storms pounded the area with heavy rain and strong winds. Recently-opened testing sites at PNC Arena, Word of God Fellowship Church in Raleigh and Five County Stadium in Zebulon were closed all day after high winds and rain toppled tents at the drive-thru testing site at PNC Arena.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
47K+
Followers
46K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy