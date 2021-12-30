Store clerk robbed at knifepoint near NC State

Wake County, N.C. — Several Wake County COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Monday after storms pounded the area with heavy rain and strong winds. Recently-opened testing sites at PNC Arena, Word of God Fellowship Church in Raleigh and Five County Stadium in Zebulon are closed on Monday. The sites are run by Mako Medical. Mako said all those who were currently in line would be tested before the sites close for the day. The Mako-run sites are expected to reopen on Tuesday.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO