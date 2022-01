Baker Mayfield has not had the kind of 2021 season anyone hoped for. Be it injuries or whatever, it’s been a rough go for No. 6. But Monday night’s first half in Pittsburgh was a new low for the Browns quarterback. Mayfield had a wretched start, completing just one of his first 11 passes to Cleveland receivers. The Steelers caught one for an interception and batted down three others.

