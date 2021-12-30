Economic development investment tops $50M in Guernsey County during 2021

Editor’s Note: This is part of five-day series looking at the top stories from 2021 and what we can expect in 2022. The series will be published Dec. 26-30.

Millions of dollars were invested in economic growth in Guernsey County during 2021, and local leaders believe it's a trend that will continue into the new year.

The largest investment this year was $20 million by American Electric Power for construction of a new service center at the Interstate 77/U.S. 22 (Cadiz Road) interchange just east of Cambridge.

The service center will include an office building and two open storage facilities.

Other major investments included Colgate-Palmolive with $17 million for Phase II of it's expansion project, $12 million for a new office building at Bi-Con in Derwent and $1.5 million to construct a new warehouse for Cambridge Packaging on Southgate Road between Cambridge and Byesville.

"I would say 2021 went comparatively well," said Guernsey County Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Norm Blanchard. "While we always struggle with sites for new businesses, we had over $50 million in investments this year and that only includes reported investments of $1 million or more.

"We also had several other smaller investments this year and I would say the future looks about the same right now. We have two or three businesses that have contacted us about locating in Guernsey County," added Blanchard.

One example of a smaller investment that had a major impact on a local business was the construction of a parking lot at the FedEx facility on Commerce Drive in the D.O. Hall Business Center south of the city.

The new parking lot built at a cost of $335,000 allowed the company to hire 140 new drivers and package handlers.

Other projects in the D.O. Hall expected to have a significant impact on future development include mitigating mines on a 30-acre parcel behind Detroit Diesel and a $2.1 million federal earmark toward a $3.5 million project to improve a 45-acre parcel.

Three businesses have expressed interest in locating on the smaller parcel.

Two of the interested parties — D&J Precision Machine and Guernsey Industries — are already located in Guernsey County. The third party is a private business owner looking to build a processing facility that could create as many as 100 jobs.

The mine mitigation at the site would be funded by the Abandoned Mine Lands Fund through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, according to Blanchard.

The 45-acre improvement project was submitted for funding in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget. It is currently pending approval in the U.S. Senate.

The request by Appalachian Partnership Inc., a non-profit created to advance economic development opportunities in the region, was submitted through the office of U.S. Congressman Bill Johnson with assistance from Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association.

"If we receive the earmark, it could open the 45 acres in the D.O. Hall Business Center to development and the CIC already owns that, so it would allow us to keep the price for the land competitive," said Blanchard.

With the completion of Phase II of the expansion project at nearby Colgate-Palmolive, the company is working on the next phase after purchasing the land that surrounds the current plant.

Phase II created eight jobs and $667,000 in payroll with a $20 million capital investment after Phase I created 24 new jobs and $2 million in payroll with a capital investment of $2 million.

After it was reported Ridge Tool planned to expand locally or possibly relocate outside the county, the company extended its lease on Brick Church Road this year through 2029. Full expansion plans are expected by 2025.

The $1.6 billion Guernsey Power Station announced in 2021 that it will be fully operational late next year.

The plant is currently conducting cold commission testing, and that will continue until summer with the first turbine operation planned for June.

A hot commission/testing phase will begin at that time and continue until commercial operation begins in December 2022.

The CIC has worked with Otto Luburgh of Zanesville to improve a 49-acre property on Wintergreen Road south of I-70 near Old Washington. The property would provide a site for future development that is currently not available in the county.

In Cambridge, a major expansion project planned for 2022 is at Ohio Bridge.

City leaders approved closing a portion of Gomber Avenue to allow for the bridge maker to connect buildings that will save the company money and keep it in Cambridge.

The company currently spends up to $400,000 annually to move items being manufactured between buildings. The project would allow the company to build bridges at a cheaper cost before they are shipped for installation in areas around the world.

LMI Custom Mixing and ACI Systems have also announced desires to expand in the future.

Rural King on Southgate Parkway in Cambridge opened in 2021 and Marshalls has confirmed plans to open a store in the same building in 2022.

An American chain of off-price department stores owned by TJX Companies, Marshalls is expected to occupy approximately 25,000 square feet at the south end of the building. Work on the store is currently underway, but no opening date has been announced by the company.

Rural King occupies 71,130 square feet on the north end of the building leaving 24,640-squre feet available in the middle for another new business.

Site preparation for Dunkin Donuts on Southgate Parkway near the Interstate 70 interchange has also started, according to local officials.

"People want to be here and it's been pretty good the last couple years, even during this pandemic," said Cambridge Mayor Tom Orr. "People are spending money here. The business traffic and activity is what it's about in this world of continuing change."

Businesses that opened on Wheeling Avenue in downtown Cambridge during 2021 included Selonarty, Good Boy Bakery, Seek and Find, Black Cat Vintage and Bookology.

"I think 2022 will be fantastic," said Cambridge Main Street Executive Director Mary Beth Sills. "People are still eager to get out and travel, and put COVID behind them. It is exciting to see people shopping downtown.

"A lot of people have shopped at small businesses this Christmas season where they are really happy with the treasures they find. We have a lot of exciting things planned for 2022, and many of the merchants do too."

"Our downtown is spectacular when compared to other locations," said Orr. "We have an awesome quality of life here and it's not always just about the dollar bill. It's a lot of things and our businesses are growing."

Other businesses that opened this year include Cheryl's Ideal Embroidery in Buffalo and The Brunch Box on Glenn Highway west of the city.

Cambridge completed infrastructure improvements on Clark Street in 2021 with work on Steubenville Avenue continuing into the new year.

"If you don't have good infrastructure, people and businesses will not come to Cambridge," said Orr. "We are getting our fixed up and we will be ready to go."

An obstacle facing local businesses that are looking to expand or locate in Guernsey County heading into 2022 is a declining population.

"A couple plant managers have told me they want to expand locally, but they are worried about staffing," said Blanchard.

The 2020 Census reported 38,438 residents in Guernsey County, down slightly from a previous projection of 38,750 and a 4.1% decline from 2010 when the population totaled 40,087.

Future estimates indicate the number of residents in Guernsey County will be 37,310 in 2030 and 36,390 in 2040.

Another factor hindering business growth locally is the availability of affordable housing.

Companies are also facing issues in the supply chain nationwide that make it difficult to obtain necessary products or supplies.

"Companies are struggling to get the things they need to manufacture products or expand their businesses," said Blanchard. "If they can get the supplies, they buy as much as possible and that creates another issue with where to store them. Warehouses are a local need."

Still, local leaders remain optimistic about the future of economic growth in the city and county.

"We are hitting on all cylinders right now and we will enjoy the success of this year before hitting it hard again in 2022," said Orr. "I am very optimistic in a weird time of off-the-wall things worldwide.

"It will take a lot of hard work, but we have learned to get up and go every day. We will continue to do that and be better than most places while being open to all opportunities."

"We are working to make sure companies have a healthy potential for growth while trying to attract new businesses to Guernsey County," added Blanchard.