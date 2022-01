A fire that devastated South Africa's parliament was finally contained on Tuesday after a two-day battle, firefighters said, as a man appeared in court to face charges of starting the blaze. Flames broke out in the Cape Town complex before dawn on Sunday, spreading to the National Assembly, whose roof collapsed, and threatening national treasures housed in an older section. The blaze was initially declared under control on Monday but then flared up again, fanned by strong winds. "Firefighters managed to contain the fire just before 12:00 last night," spokesman Jermaine Carelse told AFP.

HOUSING ・ 22 HOURS AGO