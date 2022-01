Buried in the drawers of an old dented filing cabinet in the back corner of my parents’ garage is what my mom used to earnestly refer to as her back-up plan for my future. She wasn’t alone in thinking the hundreds of dollars and months of diligent hustle would somehow morph into a financial nest egg. Hundreds of thousands of parents — moms, in particular — had the same dream when they spent the better part of the back half of the 1990s furiously collecting Beanie Babies, the bean-filled cuddly animals that became one of the most popular toys of all time. Pigs, snakes, lizards, bears, lions, dogs, cats, rats, elephants, ghosts, sentient pumpkins and everything in between. No corner of the animal kingdom or supernatural realm went unexploited by Beanie Babies.

