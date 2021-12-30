ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

13-year-old dies after being struck by car after leaving Delaware gas station

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jF0pI_0dYxNhBD00

Police are investigating a crash that took the life of a 13-year-old from Smyrna, Delaware.

It happened at about 9:19 p.m. Wednesday on Limestone Road (Route 7) in Milltown, New Castle County.

Delaware State Police say a 19-year-old in a Toyota Camry was driving southbound on Limestone Road and approached the intersection with Milltown Road.

At that time, the 13-year-old victim and three other juveniles had just left a Valero gas station located on the 1300 block of McKenna's Church Road and were attempting to cross Route 7.

Police say the group was walking in the vicinity of the marked pedestrian crosswalk.

As the Toyota entered the intersection, the front of the vehicle collided with the 13-year-old female.

Due to the impact, the teen was thrown onto the right shoulder of northbound Route 7.

The 13-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released her identity at this time.

The 19-year-old driver of the Toyota did not sustain any injuries.

Police say the driver was cooperating with the investigation.

Earlier police reports indicated a second vehicle also struck the victim, but no updates have been given concerning another driver.

Police say it is not yet known what the traffic signal or pedestrian crosswalk signal displayed at the time of the collision.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash, police say.

The roadway was closed for approximately 3.5 hours while the investigation was completed.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Comments / 28

danigirl924trump2024
4d ago

Oh dear God...How horrible! I have to wonder what a 13 yr old GIRL is doing out after 9:00 p.m. by herself? Sending lots of love, prayers & strength for family & friends. Rest in Peace sweet angel💜

Reply(8)
10
NavyGuns
4d ago

Condolences to the Family.. That is a VERY Busy Intersection. Even during the Daytime. There are MULTIPLE Turns and BLINDSPOTS.

Reply
4
Kelly Curry
4d ago

speaking of a child being struck by a car,, there have been incidents all over the county the past few years where teens and preteens sneak out and will run up to cars that are doing 35+ mph, screaming and trying to hit the vehicles, usually off route 9. it's happened to me twice. I'm not saying that she was doing that (I doubt she was as they target areas with little traffic when they do), but it is something that parents and drivers need to be extra cautious about. I'm surprised none of those kids have been hit yet. usually it's around 2 am

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Castle County, DE
Accidents
State
Delaware State
County
New Castle County, DE
Smyrna, DE
Accidents
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
Smyrna, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Accidents
City
Smyrna, DE
New Castle County, DE
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#Church Road#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
70K+
Followers
10K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy