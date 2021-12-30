13-year-old dies after being struck by car after leaving Delaware gas station

Police are investigating a crash that took the life of a 13-year-old from Smyrna, Delaware.

It happened at about 9:19 p.m. Wednesday on Limestone Road (Route 7) in Milltown, New Castle County.

Delaware State Police say a 19-year-old in a Toyota Camry was driving southbound on Limestone Road and approached the intersection with Milltown Road.

At that time, the 13-year-old victim and three other juveniles had just left a Valero gas station located on the 1300 block of McKenna's Church Road and were attempting to cross Route 7.

Police say the group was walking in the vicinity of the marked pedestrian crosswalk.

As the Toyota entered the intersection, the front of the vehicle collided with the 13-year-old female.

Due to the impact, the teen was thrown onto the right shoulder of northbound Route 7.

The 13-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released her identity at this time.

The 19-year-old driver of the Toyota did not sustain any injuries.

Police say the driver was cooperating with the investigation.

Earlier police reports indicated a second vehicle also struck the victim, but no updates have been given concerning another driver.

Police say it is not yet known what the traffic signal or pedestrian crosswalk signal displayed at the time of the collision.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash, police say.

The roadway was closed for approximately 3.5 hours while the investigation was completed.