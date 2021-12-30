Photos: bSide Market opens on Chippewa

The new Tower Market located at the northwest corner of Date Palm Drive and Ortega Road – across the street from U.S. Post Office has officially opened. The 5,238 square foot market offers a hybrid of products typical in a convenience store as well as items in a fresh market. They sell many grocery items, fresh vegetables, and quick food for takeout like sandwiches, fried chicken and pizzas. They also sell everything you can find at a traditional convenience store including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Additionally, the new market has 24 customer parking spaces, 12 gas pumps, and EV charging for your convenience.

CATHEDRAL CITY, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO