CARLISLE - Carlisle is accepting applications from registered borough voters with an interest in filling a two-year vacancy on the borough council. The seat came open this month when current member Sean Schultz was sworn in as mayor Monday. Under Carlisle’s home rule charter, the mayor is the council’s presiding officer of the council, but is separately elected to that single seat on the board. That means that Shultz’s original seat, one of the six at-large seats on the council, is unfilled.

CARLISLE, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO